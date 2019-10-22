Leeds United fans react to clip of Patrick Bamford leading the press against Birmingham City

Leeds United are currently in second place in the English Championship table following seven wins and two draws from their opening 12 league games of the season.
The Elland Road outfit are two points behind West Bromwich Albion, and they will be looking to pick up all three points when they visit Preston North End this evening.
Manager Marcelo Bielsa is set to name an unchanged starting XI following weekend’s 1-0 win over Birmingham City, and some Leeds fans aren’t happy.
With recent reports that Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah could seek to leave in January if he keeps struggling for regular playing minutes, many expect the Argentine head coach to start starting the youngster.
The 20-year-old has come off the bench for every one of his eight Championship appearances, with Patrick Bamford Bielsa’s preferred first-choice striker.
The 26-year-old has only scored two more league goals than Nketiah, with the last of his four strikes coming in the 3-0 win over Stoke City in August.
Bamford has drawn blank in his last seven games for Leeds, but he is set to continue starting ahead of the Gunners man.
His work rate brings a lot to the team, and this clip from the Birmingham win says it all:
Patrick Bamford, with his lungs the size of hot air balloons pic.twitter.com/mWTUnIcAEm
— Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) October 22, 2019
Leeds fans have been impressed with that aspect of his game, and some of them reckon it is why he is in Bielsa’s starting XI ahead of Nketiah.
Here is how some of them reacted to the clip on Twitter:
This is why Bamford starts , he's leading every press here
— James Howson (@BigJimmy_V) October 21, 2019
This is what Bamford brings, he’s more than goals.
I’ve got to say his performance and contribution was streets ahead of Eddie giving that PB is up against a fresh defence. He’ll always get judged on goal too of course but we can’t underestimate his overall contribution
— Darren John Young 💙💛 (@DarrenJohnYoung) October 21, 2019
You love to see it Bamford leading from the front telling Klich to push, working his absolute bollocks off. Brilliant
— Aaron Morphew (@AaronMFenero) October 21, 2019
No everyone sees it but because he doesn’t score as many goals everyone slates him
— David Ward (@ForshawFlair) October 21, 2019
Bamford putting a right shift in there. If Eddie had shown the same commitment against a tiring Brum we might have finished the game more comfortably.
— George____ (@george28265) October 21, 2019
@BabbageDanny bamfords work rate
— Sam Mackay (@samackay1) October 21, 2019
This was my full point on the @leedsthat podcast from the game. His effort and chasing/closing down is streets ahead of any other option. Has to play… will score again!
— Rascal (@andyireland) October 22, 2019
I actually hope that Bamford does start scoring soon because you can’t fault his work ethic and desire right now!
End of the day, we paid a lot for him and the club needs him to work out, not only for success on the pitch but commercially as well.
— Steve Tatler (@SteveTats77) October 22, 2019
His work rate is undeniable. Nobody can say he isn't playing for the badge this season, it's just a shame he hadn't managed to bag more goals because that'll give him much more confidence. I wish Bielsa would play both him and Eddie up top, but sacrifices would have to be made
— Lewis Jones (@_lx3j) October 22, 2019