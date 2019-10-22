Blog Teams Leeds United Leeds United fans react to clip of Patrick Bamford leading the press against Birmingham City

Leeds United fans react to clip of Patrick Bamford leading the press against Birmingham City

22 October, 2019 English Championship, General Football News, Leeds United, Site News

Leeds United are currently in second place in the English Championship table following seven wins and two draws from their opening 12 league games of the season.

The Elland Road outfit are two points behind West Bromwich Albion, and they will be looking to pick up all three points when they visit Preston North End this evening.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa is set to name an unchanged starting XI following weekend’s 1-0 win over Birmingham City, and some Leeds fans aren’t happy.

With recent reports that Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah could seek to leave in January if he keeps struggling for regular playing minutes, many expect the Argentine head coach to start starting the youngster.

The 20-year-old has come off the bench for every one of his eight Championship appearances, with Patrick Bamford Bielsa’s preferred first-choice striker.

The 26-year-old has only scored two more league goals than Nketiah, with the last of his four strikes coming in the 3-0 win over Stoke City in August.

Bamford has drawn blank in his last seven games for Leeds, but he is set to continue starting ahead of the Gunners man.

His work rate brings a lot to the team, and this clip from the Birmingham win says it all:

Leeds fans have been impressed with that aspect of his game, and some of them reckon it is why he is in Bielsa’s starting XI ahead of Nketiah.

Here is how some of them reacted to the clip on Twitter:

Jamie Carragher apologises to Patrice Evra for 2011 racism row

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye