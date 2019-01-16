Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United fans react to Callum O’Dowda transfer link

16 January, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United are close to completing the signing of Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid, but Marcelo Bielsa is already lining up other options to add depth and quality to other areas of the pitch.

Bolstering the attacking set up is one of Bielsa’s top priorities this month after the Whites lost an important player in Samu Saiz who joined Getafe.

The Yorkshire club are looking to sign a winger to their ranks, and have been linked with a move for Daniel James. However, a new target has emerged, and Phil Hay, the Yorkshire Evening Post correspondent has confirmed that Leeds are indeed interested in him.

Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton has reported on his personal Twitter account that Leeds are keeping an eye on Bristol City winger Callum O’Dowda.

The 23-year-old has been with Bristol City since 2016, and has been a key member of the side. This season he has made 22 appearances, of which he started in 12 of them, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

The Republic of Ireland international is a good player, and would be a decent addition to the squad. However, it seems, he is only a back up option at the moment, with James being their first choice target.

Leeds fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction, and many feel that he will be a good addition to the side.

