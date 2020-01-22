Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United fans react to Britt Assombalonga transfer link

22 January, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking their club with a move for Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga in the January transfer window.

According to reports from The Mirror, the Whites are interested in signing the Boro striker this month. Leeds are desperate to land a striker in January, following the departure of Eddie Nketiah who has returned to Arsenal.

Assombalonga joined Middlesbrough in 2017 from Nottingham Forest for a reported fee of £15 million, but hasn’t done enough to justify the price tag.

The 27-year-old is a proven Championship striker and has a good goalscoring record but his injury record in recent years goes against him.

He hasn’t played since the 1-0 win over Charlton in early December, and many Leeds fans are opposed to the idea of signing him. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Leeds are going through a mini-crisis at the moment, and are without a win in their last three league games following their 1-0 defeat against QPR last week.

The Whites have other targets as well and have been linked with players like Che Adams, Andre Gray and Leigh Griffiths in recent weeks.

