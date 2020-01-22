Leeds United fans react to Britt Assombalonga transfer link

Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking their club with a move for Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga in the January transfer window.
According to reports from The Mirror, the Whites are interested in signing the Boro striker this month. Leeds are desperate to land a striker in January, following the departure of Eddie Nketiah who has returned to Arsenal.
Assombalonga joined Middlesbrough in 2017 from Nottingham Forest for a reported fee of £15 million, but hasn’t done enough to justify the price tag.
The 27-year-old is a proven Championship striker and has a good goalscoring record but his injury record in recent years goes against him.
He hasn’t played since the 1-0 win over Charlton in early December, and many Leeds fans are opposed to the idea of signing him. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Britt Assombalonga, if Bielsa wants him, I want him #trustinBielsa #LUFC
— Adam Cater (@cater_adam) January 22, 2020
Is Brit Assombalonga really the answer to our striker problems? We’re obviously heading towards the desperate home straight in the window. AGAIN! #lufc
— Stephen Nichols 💙💛 (@Stephen_LUFC) January 22, 2020
Everyone slagging Britt Assombalonga off, I’d take him all day long, he knows where goal is and that’s the one thing we’re missing at moment #LUFC
— John Jones (@johnboy_LUFC) January 22, 2020
Che Adams deal dead. Lets spend the next 7 days harassing Watford for Gray, only to get turned down at the final hour and then end up with an unfit Assombalonga on loan.
We are like an ugly lad swiping right only to get matched with a monster we take out anyway. #LUFC
— Danny Burke (@17DJB) January 22, 2020
Don’t get all this negativity about Assombalonga, the lad scores goals in this league, just what is needed at #LUFC typical, so called “supporters” putting another player down before he’s even potentially put pen to paper, no wonder players have no confidence playing for us
— Adam Cater (@cater_adam) January 21, 2020
I think Assombalonga is deffo a step down from Gray or Adams but I actually like him and with the way we play he would deffo score goals 🤷🏼♂️
— Joel LUFC (@lufc_joel) January 21, 2020
Is this how desperate it’s gotten #LUFC ???? Assombalonga and Jay Roy Grot???? Come on for Gods sake. I swear we’re starting to deserve mediocrity for accepting mediocrity. Strive for better. Have some ambition.
— LickMyKlich (@carlos061181) January 22, 2020
Leeds are going through a mini-crisis at the moment, and are without a win in their last three league games following their 1-0 defeat against QPR last week.
The Whites have other targets as well and have been linked with players like Che Adams, Andre Gray and Leigh Griffiths in recent weeks.