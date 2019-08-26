Leeds United fans react to Ben White display vs Stoke City

Leeds United have been brilliant once again as they maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a convincing victory against Stoke City on Saturday.
The Whites defeated Stoke City 3-0 away from home, and with that have won four of their opening five games in the 2019-20 Championship campaign.
It was once again another dominant performance from the Yorkshire club and they were superior in every aspect to them.
Stuart Dallas, Ezgjan Alioski and Patrick Bamford scored for the Whites but it was a fantastic team effort. The likes of Pablo Hernandez, Kalvin Phillips, and Adam Forshaw were equally good.
However, one player who stood above the rest was Ben White. The young defender, signed by Marcelo Bielsa on loan this summer, has not only filled the boots left by Pontus Jansson but has even bettered the squad.
He has been arguably one of the best defenders in the Championship so far, and Leeds fans are just falling in love with him in every single game.
Here are some of the selected tweets from the Leeds fans on Twitter:
Virgil Van Dyk has posters of Ben White on his bedroom walls…pass it on @TheSquareBall #LUFC
— Dom (@Dom_LUFC89) August 24, 2019
Ben White vs. Stoke:
90% pass accuracy
88 touches
62/69 successful passes (2nd-most)
11 ball recoveries (joint-most)
5 tackles won (most on pitch)
4 headed clearances (most)
3 interceptions (most on pitch)
1 take-on
This guy is the real deal. Superb performance. 👊 #LUFC pic.twitter.com/PHFzQASlPK
— LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) August 24, 2019
Ben White is like the player that doesn’t play, he’s a defensive silent assassin as he goes all game unnoticed but puts in an absolutely quality shift! #lufc
— Paul LUFC 💙💛🇬🇧 (@Paullufc888) August 24, 2019
If Ben White started beating his chest and giving the Leeds salute after every game, he’d be a cult hero by now.
Instead he just defends superbly, with the minimun of fuss & carries himself like a complete pro.
It’s funny who we choose as our hero’s sometime…..#lufc #benwhite
— Terry O’ Brien (@tobtipp) August 24, 2019
Ben White is taking souls today. #LUFC
— The Square Ball (@TheSquareBall) August 24, 2019
– ALL HAIL BEN WHITE!!!!!! what a bloody player!!!!! White, Harrison, Nketiah and Costa .. haven’t done us wrong since they signed! Never seen this club do so well in so long, i know its only beginning of the season but how they’re playing is nothing short of brilliant! #LUFC
— VikkiJaneFirth (@VikkiJaneFirth) August 24, 2019
#LUFC Unsung hero…Ben White
— MalcBowman (@MalcBo_1) August 25, 2019