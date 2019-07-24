Leeds United fans react to Ben Gibson transfer link

Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions after learning that the Whites are interested in signing Ben Gibson in the summer transfer window.
According to reports from the Northern Echo, the Whites are one of the clubs interested in signing Gibson from Burnley this summer.
Leeds would be looking to sign a centre-back this summer following the departure of Pontus Jansson. The Whites have already signed Ben White, but Marcelo Bielsa may look to add more quality and depth in that region.
The 26-year-old joined Burnley last season from Middlesbrough for £15 million but he endured a difficult time at Turf Moor. He managed only one Premier League appearance last season, and Burnley are reportedly looking to offload him.
Newcastle, Aston Villa, Norwich and Sheffield United are reportedly vying for his signature, while Championship clubs Leeds and Boro are in the race as well.
He has loads of Championship experience and would be a perfect replacement for Jansson. Many Leeds fans believe that he would be an excellent signing for the club.
Here are some of the reactions from the Leeds fans on Twitter:
