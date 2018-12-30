Leeds United fans react to Barry Douglas performance vs Hull City

Leeds United suffered a 2-0 defeat against Hull City on Saturday in the Championship clash.
The Whites were in impressive form having won their previous seven Championship games. They were expected to win the final game of the year at Elland Road, but the fans have been left disappointed.
One player who came under criticism from the Leeds fans is Barry Douglas. Several fans took to Twitter to criticise Douglas’ display at Elland Road.
Leeds were on a high after earning two stunning comeback victories in their last two fixtures, but the result shows how bizarre the Championship can be.
Plenty of Leeds fans have suggested that Douglas’ performance have been particularly concerning.
Leeds signed Douglas from Wolves during the summer transfer window, and it looked like a masterstroke. He made a great start at his new club, but in recent months, he has been fairly underwhelming.
Many fans were left unimpressed for his role in Hull’s second goal. Kamil Grosicki drifted past him so easily and the ball fell to Jarrod Bowen who smashed his effort past Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
Here are some of the best reactions from Leeds fans on Twitter:
I also think Forshaw has done well. We were overrun in midfield yesterday. Roberts is a good shout for 10. Pablo is more effective out wide but Bielsa’s interview yesterday sounds like he’s happy with Harrison. I’d think about dropping Douglas too
— Lee.ds (@anyoldsport) December 30, 2018
That is awful defending from Douglas
— Dan (@ItsDanbob) December 30, 2018
Unpopular opinion: Barry Douglas can’t defend #Lufc
— Joe Turton (@joeyturton95) December 29, 2018
Douglas has been a dissapointing signing
— CM (@Chris_Moulds1) December 29, 2018
Sadly Douglas hasnt been as good since his return from injury and thats definitely true for Ayling as well
— Bryn Johnson (@BrynLufc) December 29, 2018