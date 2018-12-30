Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Barry Douglas performance vs Hull City

Leeds United fans react to Barry Douglas performance vs Hull City

30 December, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United suffered a 2-0 defeat against Hull City on Saturday in the Championship clash.

The Whites were in impressive form having won their previous seven Championship games. They were expected to win the final game of the year at Elland Road, but the fans have been left disappointed.

One player who came under criticism from the Leeds fans is Barry Douglas. Several fans took to Twitter to criticise Douglas’ display at Elland Road.

Leeds were on a high after earning two stunning comeback victories in their last two fixtures, but the result shows how bizarre the Championship can be.

Plenty of Leeds fans have suggested that Douglas’ performance have been particularly concerning.

Leeds signed Douglas from Wolves during the summer transfer window, and it looked like a masterstroke. He made a great start at his new club, but in recent months, he has been fairly underwhelming.

Many fans were left unimpressed for his role in Hull’s second goal. Kamil Grosicki drifted past him so easily and the ball fell to Jarrod Bowen who smashed his effort past Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Here are some of the best reactions from Leeds fans on Twitter:

