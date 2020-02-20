Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Adam Pope’s update on Kiko Casilla

20 February, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United

BBC Sports journalist Adam Pope shared an update on Kiko Casilla’s hearing with the Football Association over racism allegations yesterday, and it has got many Leeds United fans debating on social media.

Casilla was accused of racially discriminating against Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko during the Addicks’ 1-0 win in September. The FA began an investigation back in October but there has been a delay in the process.

Pope claims that the official hearing began on Wednesday, and that Casilla could learn his fate as early as Thursday. Here are some of the best reactions from the Leeds fans on Twitter:

Phil Hay of The Athletic claimed last week that the Spanish goalkeeper is expected to face a six-game ban should be found guilty. However, it can be increased up to 12 matches under the new FA rules.

The governing body claimed that Casilla “used abusive and/or insulting words” towards Leko. Casilla has denied the allegation and has helped FA with their investigation.

However, it could go against Casilla as there is support for Leko’s claim. Macauley Bonne, who was standing behind him, has confirmed that the player was racially abused.

