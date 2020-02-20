Leeds United fans react to Adam Pope’s update on Kiko Casilla

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
BBC Sports journalist Adam Pope shared an update on Kiko Casilla’s hearing with the Football Association over racism allegations yesterday, and it has got many Leeds United fans debating on social media.
Casilla was accused of racially discriminating against Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko during the Addicks’ 1-0 win in September. The FA began an investigation back in October but there has been a delay in the process.
Pope claims that the official hearing began on Wednesday, and that Casilla could learn his fate as early as Thursday. Here are some of the best reactions from the Leeds fans on Twitter:
🙏 for once do us a favour and ban him…
— Hendo (@HendoLJ) February 19, 2020
Any Leeds fan who actually wants him banned, despite his dreadful school boy errors need to give their head a massive shake!
— WeAllLoveLeeds (@AllLoveLeeds) February 19, 2020
Guilty and sacked hopefully, we can't have him giving goals away!
— LeedsMann15 (@LeedsMann15) February 19, 2020
Maybe having this hanging over him has affected his performances, if he is found not guilty then I’m hoping for a renewed Kiko. If banned then I have absolute faith in Meisler and wouldn’t be disappointed.
— stuart (@stusvoronos79) February 19, 2020
Regardless of outcome! The Fact the FA have left this hanging over him and the club for so long has been punishment in itself. If he is found Not Guilty the FA should pay 6 points compensation? (Too Far?) 🤔
— Michael Baxter (@Marceloleeds) February 19, 2020
Absolutely pathetic it's taken this long, just shows again how much of a shambles this is.
— Tony LUFC (@Tonylufc28) February 19, 2020
Phil Hay of The Athletic claimed last week that the Spanish goalkeeper is expected to face a six-game ban should be found guilty. However, it can be increased up to 12 matches under the new FA rules.
The governing body claimed that Casilla “used abusive and/or insulting words” towards Leko. Casilla has denied the allegation and has helped FA with their investigation.
However, it could go against Casilla as there is support for Leko’s claim. Macauley Bonne, who was standing behind him, has confirmed that the player was racially abused.