Leeds United fans react to Adam Forshaw’s promotion comments

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw is more than confident of his side’s promotion chances ahead of the campaign resumption.

The Elland Road outfit will resume their bid to secure Premier League promotion with a trip to Cardiff City on June 21, and another victory will push them closer to the top-flight.





Leeds are currently top of the Championship table with nine games left, with a seven point-cushion between them and the play-offs spots.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men fell short of clinching automatic promotion last term after losses on matchday 43 and 44, but Forshaw is very certain that Elland Road will be hosting Premier League football next term.

Confidence from Adam Forshaw 💪 Listen to the full podcast interview tomorrow from 7 am. Subscribe 📲 | https://t.co/N2ik2JDL4K#lufc #mot pic.twitter.com/izHUSLQb4Q — Leeds That – lufc podcast (@leedsthat) June 9, 2020

His comments have made some Leeds fans, including The Athletic’s Phil Hay, react thus on Twitter:

This is wonderfully bold. Not even an ounce of caution 😂https://t.co/4pZhDpL2KV — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 10, 2020

Oh Adam don’t say that 😂😂😂 — Benny 💙💛 (@BennyTaylsLUFC) June 9, 2020

Saying that will certainly motivate the opposition. Why? Just let the football talk. — topman65 (@baldyman1965) June 9, 2020

Well he’s said it now 😂😭 — Dan🗿 (@DanPaton5) June 9, 2020

At the end of last season, Chris Wilder happily singled out Adam Forshaw and Patrick Bamford for doing their talking to the media, rather than on the pitch and rightly so. Calling promotion a formality with 9 games to play can have no benefit pic.twitter.com/Figd4h2Hl6 — Conor Reid (@Howson_is_god) June 10, 2020

Reading this made me feel very funny — Jonathan Powell (@jpowell100) June 10, 2020

Read that comment and put my head in my hands 😂😩 — Daniel Fletcher (@DanielFletch89) June 10, 2020

Good for you Adam. This is the sort of optimism and mindset that we’ve been missing for far too long. I’m sick of hearing the “that’s LEEDS” comments.

If we are going to succeed in life we have to do it with this positivity or else we are just part of the crowd. — Darren John Young 🤍💙💛🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@DarrenJohnYoung) June 10, 2020

Leeds face Fulham, Luton, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Swansea City, Barnsley, Derby County and Charlton Athletic in their other eight games, and it will be interesting to see if they can maintain their lead till the last ball is kicked.

Going by Forshaw’s comments, that shouldn’t be a problem, and Bielsa and his men will be raring to go when action finally resumes after 15 weeks.