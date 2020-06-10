Leeds United fans react to Adam Forshaw’s promotion comments

Alani Adefunmiloye
Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw is more than confident of his side’s promotion chances ahead of the campaign resumption.

The Elland Road outfit will resume their bid to secure Premier League promotion with a trip to Cardiff City on June 21, and another victory will push them closer to the top-flight.


Leeds are currently top of the Championship table with nine games left, with a seven point-cushion between them and the play-offs spots.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men fell short of clinching automatic promotion last term after losses on matchday 43 and 44, but Forshaw is very certain that Elland Road will be hosting Premier League football next term.

His comments have made some Leeds fans, including The Athletic’s Phil Hay, react thus on Twitter:

Leeds face Fulham, Luton, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Swansea City, Barnsley, Derby County and Charlton Athletic in their other eight games, and it will be interesting to see if they can maintain their lead till the last ball is kicked.

Going by Forshaw’s comments, that shouldn’t be a problem, and Bielsa and his men will be raring to go when action finally resumes after 15 weeks.