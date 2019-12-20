Leeds United fans react to Adam Forshaw’s injury update

Leeds United will travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in the Championship on Saturday.
The Whites are unbeaten in their last 11 games in the Championship. They are heading into this match on the back of a 3-3 draw against Cardiff City, and find themselves second in the league table, one point behind West Bromwich Albion.
Ahead of the match, Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Tyler Roberts and Jamie Schalketon are fit again, but that the pair won’t be back until next week.
However, Adam Forshaw is still not ready to return.
Forshaw is currently out injured, and it is not yet clear when the 28-year-old midfielder will be back in action for Leeds.
The former Middlesbrough midfielder has a hip problem and has not played since September 28.
Leeds fans have given their take on Forshaw’s injury situation, and some of them seem to be frustrated. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans on Twitter:
I heard it was the ligaments holding the hip and thigh together but whatever it’s been a slow one and just when he was playing his best f/ball. However, if it is ligament damage it could have been worse it could have been his knee, that would have been a long road to recovery.
— MCC1 (@1amcc) December 19, 2019
Is Forshaw going to be announced as our new January signing
— Tony Walker (@TonywalkerTony) December 19, 2019
Ffs Forshaw has not even stood on his child’s Lego at Christmas yet either 😂😂
— Kevin Lufc Blueman (@kevin_1966) December 19, 2019
Forshaws return will be our January window signing..!
— …………!! (@AndyBulleyment) December 19, 2019
Some good news there on Shack & Tyler but we all know Adam Forshaw passed away in that fitness test before that Barnsley game. May he rest in piece. #lufc #MOT
— Marc F 💙💛 (@billywigwam13) December 19, 2019
Have we sold forshaw as spare parts? @TheSquareBall
— Monkey Head (@monkeyhead78) December 20, 2019
Again, stealing a wage that bloke
— Post Mix Lemonade (@MMMMMNoodleSoup) December 19, 2019
Forshaw is a key player for the Yorkshire club and has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship this season.