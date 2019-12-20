Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Adam Forshaw’s injury update

Leeds United fans react to Adam Forshaw’s injury update

20 December, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United will travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in the Championship on Saturday.

The Whites are unbeaten in their last 11 games in the Championship. They are heading into this match on the back of a 3-3 draw against Cardiff City, and find themselves second in the league table, one point behind West Bromwich Albion.

Ahead of the match, Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Tyler Roberts and Jamie Schalketon are fit again, but that the pair won’t be back until next week.

However, Adam Forshaw is still not ready to return.

Forshaw is currently out injured, and it is not yet clear when the 28-year-old midfielder will be back in action for Leeds.

The former Middlesbrough midfielder has a hip problem and has not played since September 28.

Leeds fans have given their take on Forshaw’s injury situation, and some of them seem to be frustrated. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans on Twitter:

Forshaw is a key player for the Yorkshire club and has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship this season.

Toby Alderweireld sends message to Tottenham fans after signing new deal
Mark Lawrenson predicts Everton vs Arsenal

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com