Leeds United fans react to Adam Forshaw display vs Nottingham Forest

11 August, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest

Leeds United earned a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Saturday, and in the process maintained their unbeaten run in the 2019/20 Championship campaign.

It was a very good performance from the Whites, but once again Leeds paid the price for not being clinical in front of goal. They created so many chances but failed to convert those when required.

One of the players who impressed during the game was Adam Forshaw and Leeds United fans were full of praise for him after the match.

Arguably, it was the best performance from the 27-year-old midfielder since he joined Leeds in 2018.

The former Middlesbrough midfielder made tackles, played some brilliant diagonal passes to initiate the attack, and was equally good in breaking down opposition threats.

He made two tackles, one interception, and made 60 passes during the game. In fact, no player made more ball recoveries than him (12) against Forest.

Forshaw is often criticised for being too safe with his sideways passes, but he certainly looks a different player this season under Marcelo Bielsa.

