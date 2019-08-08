Leeds United fans react latest reports on Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United have done well in the summer transfer window.
The Whites have lost key players in the form of Pontus Jansson and Kemar Roofe, but they have also brought in some exciting players who can make a difference.
Leeds also managed to take back Jack Clarke on loan after he moved to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.
However, many Leeds fans feel that keeping hold of Kalvin Phillips is the best piece of business the club has done this summer.
Aston Villa reportedly tried to lure Phillips away from Elland Road this summer, but the Whites were reluctant to let him go.
And the player’s agent, Kevin Sharp has confirmed that the 23-year-old is not only staying at Leeds United but will sit down with the owner and Victor Orta to discuss a new deal.
Leeds are absolutely overjoyed with the news, and they have expressed their reaction on Twitter. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Phillips was arguably one of the best players for Leeds last season. He improved so much under Marcelo Bielsa, and became a key player for the side.
With the summer transfer window now over, handing him a lucrative contract should be the top priority for Leeds.
Leeds fans will hope that Philipps will continue to impress this season as well, and help the club achieve promotion this time.