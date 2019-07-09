Leeds United fans react as Sweden International centre-back Pontus Jansson leaves for Brentford

Leeds United have confirmed that Swedish centre-back Pontus Jansson has left Elland Road for Brentford for an undisclosed fee.
The 28-year-old joined the Whites on loan in the summer of 2016 from Torino, and did enough during the campaign to earn a permanent move the following summer.
Jansson and manager Marcelo Bielsa reportedly fell out, and the Argentine was more than happy to see the back of the former Leeds star.
Plenty of Whites’ faithful aren’t though, and here is how they reacted to the official announcement of his exit on Twitter:
Hate this so much
— Benj (@BenjiDixon17) July 8, 2019
@PJansson5 is the closest thing we’ve had to a cult hero in recent years. He understood what it meant to be Leeds, and he’s played a big part in helping fans fall in love with the club again. He’s been great for us, and it’s a shame to see things end like this. Good luck to him.
— Oliver White (@OliWhiteMOT93) July 8, 2019
Goodbye Pontus 💔😢 Thankyou for bringing us together, helping us to try and live the dream and for wearing our shirt, going to miss you, goodluck to you and your family for the future, gutted 💙💛🎩 #MOT @PJansson5 ❤⚽ xx
— SUSAN SMITH 1 (@SmithLeedsUtd) July 8, 2019
Classless statement
— Leo Akinfenwe ⚪️💙💛 (@DirtyLeedsLeo) July 8, 2019
Christ that's a bit, you know, to the point. Well, anyway, I wish him well.
— Mr Geldard (@MrJGeldard) July 8, 2019
Whatever has gone behind the scenes aside…
Thanks for the memories Pontus. Some colossal performances over the years and some big goals for us too. Best of luck @PJansson5
— Bielsa Ball 🇦🇷 (@BallBielsa) July 8, 2019
Worst decision you’ve made in recent years @andrearadri , fans favourite! There best be a massive replacement coming in, PR disaster #lufc
— All Leeds Aren't We (@LeedsNewsMOT) July 8, 2019
Deserved more than this blunt a statement. We move on, but.. Whatever happened behind closed doors, doesn’t change that he breathed a fresh life and passion into the club when it was on its knees. Thank you @PJansson5 – you’ll always have a place in #lufc hearts
— Tim Hoolahan 💙💛 (@TimHoolahan) July 8, 2019
Gutted, absolutely gutted. Wanted to see him screaming and fist pumping at Elland Road as we lifted the championship trophy.
— WeAllLoveLeeds (@AllLoveLeeds) July 8, 2019
Massive mistake.. You just sold one of our best players.. someone who understood the fans and was loved by us.. its over now but you must respond by making a signing which will replace him.. not easy on the money you accepted.. Mugged off #LUFC
— ROSSii (@MrROSSii1990) July 8, 2019
The centre-back and fans favourite made 120 appearances for Leeds in all competitions, and his exit is, without a doubt, a huge blow on the defence department, except a capable replacement can be secured.
Jansson’s exit is a huge boost to Brentford’s promotion hopes next season, though, and it will be interesting to see how Bielsa’s side fares in his absence.
The Argentine was always going to clash with a character like the Swede’s, and it’s unfortunate that a solution better than an exit couldn’t be provided.