Blog Teams Leeds United Leeds United fans react as Sweden International centre-back Pontus Jansson leaves for Brentford

Leeds United fans react as Sweden International centre-back Pontus Jansson leaves for Brentford

9 July, 2019 English Championship, General Football News, Leeds United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United have confirmed that Swedish centre-back Pontus Jansson has left Elland Road for Brentford for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old joined the Whites on loan in the summer of 2016 from Torino, and did enough during the campaign to earn a permanent move the following summer.

Jansson and manager Marcelo Bielsa reportedly fell out, and the Argentine was more than happy to see the back of the former Leeds star.

Plenty of Whites’ faithful aren’t though, and here is how they reacted to the official announcement of his exit on Twitter:

The centre-back and fans favourite made 120 appearances for Leeds in all competitions, and his exit is, without a doubt, a huge blow on the defence department, except a capable replacement can be secured.

Jansson’s exit is a huge boost to Brentford’s promotion hopes next season, though, and it will be interesting to see how Bielsa’s side fares in his absence.

The Argentine was always going to clash with a character like the Swede’s, and it’s unfortunate that a solution better than an exit couldn’t be provided.

Guillem Balague: Manchester United backroom team want Paul Pogba to lead young side

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye