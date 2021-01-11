Leeds United fans react as Ryan Edmondson heading back to Elland Road

By
John Blake
-
Ryan Edmondson

Ryan Edmondson has confirmed that he is heading back to Leeds United after his loan spell was cut short by Scottish outfit Aberdeen. 

The Scottish club have confirmed on Twitter that the 19-year-old striker’s spell at the club has come to an end.


The player himself has taken this opportunity to thank Aberdeen, saying it’s “been an honour” to play for them.

The youngster scored two league goals after signing at the start of August, but overall it’s been a disappointing spell for him.

He joined the SPL outfit on loan until January 2021 during the summer following Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League. He made 13 league appearances with Aberdeen, and it is highly likely that he may leave again on loan this month, preferably to an EFL side.

Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions, with most of them not convinced whether he is good enough to play under Marcelo Bielsa at the moment.

SL view: Loan move ideal for him 

Edmondson is a highly-rated young talent whose career has been blighted by injuries so far. At the moment, it is almost impossible for him to get games for Leeds, especially after the Whites were dumped out of the FA Cup.

The likes of Tyler Roberts are struggling to play regularly, and there’s simply no way Edmondson would be drafted into the squad, even as a back-up option. He is way down the pecking order at Leeds, and the club should send him out on loan where he is guaranteed regular games.