Leeds United fans react as Ryan Edmondson heading back to Elland Road

Ryan Edmondson has confirmed that he is heading back to Leeds United after his loan spell was cut short by Scottish outfit Aberdeen.

The Scottish club have confirmed on Twitter that the 19-year-old striker’s spell at the club has come to an end.





AFC can confirm Ryan Edmondson's loan spell with the club has come to a conclusion and he will return to his parent club @LUFC. Everyone at Pittodrie would like to thank @Ryan_edmondson9 for his efforts and wish him all the best in the future. pic.twitter.com/DFxARAUf4x — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 10, 2021

The player himself has taken this opportunity to thank Aberdeen, saying it’s “been an honour” to play for them.

Been an honour, thank you for everything guys🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/pIA2Lxjd1l — Ryan Edmondson (@Ryan_edmondson9) January 10, 2021

The youngster scored two league goals after signing at the start of August, but overall it’s been a disappointing spell for him.

He joined the SPL outfit on loan until January 2021 during the summer following Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League. He made 13 league appearances with Aberdeen, and it is highly likely that he may leave again on loan this month, preferably to an EFL side.

Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions, with most of them not convinced whether he is good enough to play under Marcelo Bielsa at the moment.

He will never pull on a first team shirt. Simply not good enough. No pace. If he cannot get a start for Aberdeen he ain't going on our bench. — Mark Gavaghan (@GavaghanMark) January 10, 2021

Doubt he is better than Greenwood and the Wigan lad we brought sell him to the Dons never going get in the first team — Jay (@jamieparsons76) January 10, 2021

He coming back to a bench slot ? Or going back on loan somewhere else ? — Jordan Jones (@JJ92649574) January 10, 2021

His career will be away from ER you’d think. — Andy Dent (@Thedentsmaster) January 10, 2021

Will be going on loan to a championship or league 1 team more than likely? — stu-leeds (@stuartmyershot1) January 10, 2021

Waste of time — Meon Like (@COVIDFC1903) January 10, 2021

SL view: Loan move ideal for him

Edmondson is a highly-rated young talent whose career has been blighted by injuries so far. At the moment, it is almost impossible for him to get games for Leeds, especially after the Whites were dumped out of the FA Cup.

The likes of Tyler Roberts are struggling to play regularly, and there’s simply no way Edmondson would be drafted into the squad, even as a back-up option. He is way down the pecking order at Leeds, and the club should send him out on loan where he is guaranteed regular games.