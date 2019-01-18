Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react as Marcelo Bielsa names starting XI vs Stoke City

18 January, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United


Marcelo Bielsa is such a strong and charming personality that there is never a dull moment with him around.

On Wednesday, he came up with an unplanned press conference where he spoke in details about the spy-gate furore, and won over the fans with his honesty and dedication to the game.

On Thursday, during his pre-match press conference against Stoke City, Bielsa has named his starting line-up for their upcoming matches.

The Argentine had previously named his starting line-up before an FA Cup tie, but revealing his playing XI ahead of a crunch league game is simply unprecedented. The message is pretty clear – he doesn’t care about other managers getting advanced information.

Bielsa mentioned yesterday that new signing Kiko Casilla won’t start even if he is fit enough to play, which means Bailey Peacock-Farrell will keep his place in goal.

Jack Clarke, who has been impressive in recent games, will get another start. BBC journalist Adam Pope named the starting line up although he missed out the name of Mateusz Klich.

YEP journalist Phil Hay has confirmed that Bielsa has named the unchanged side that won over Derby County.

Some Leeds fans took to social networking site Twitter to react to Bielsa’s latest unusual step. Here are some of the selected tweets:

