Leeds United fans react as Marcelo Bielsa claims he left Jean-Kevin Augustin out of Wigan Athletic squad because he needs to get up to speed with how the side play

1 February, 2020 English Championship, General Football News, Leeds United, Site News, Wigan

Leeds United suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on Saturday evening, slipping off the top of the Championship table as a result.

Pablo Hernandez’s 59th-minute own goal following a corner made all the difference, and the Whites will be left to rue the several chances they missed.

Despite enjoying 76% of the possession, attempting 18 shots and playing 13 corners, Leeds could only register five shots on target.

Jack Harrison struck the post while Patrick Bamford sent a free header past the upright right after play restarted.

The striker also saw two efforts cleared off the line as Marcelo Bielsa’s men looked to get back into the game against a resolute Wigan defence.

Leeds couldn’t call upon the services of January loan signing Jean-Kevin Augustin, as the French striker was left out of squad because he has been doing extra training since his arrival on Monday.

Bielsa said he is yet to get up to speed with how Leeds play and is yet to understand the team’s style of play, and his post-match comments have left most of the fans furious.

Here is how some Leeds fans on Twitter have reacted to the Argentine’s comments on Augustin:

Leeds have now lost three of their past four league games, winning just two of the last nine, and are now just three points ahead of third-placed Fulham and a point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion after 30 games.

