Leeds United fans react as Marcelo Bielsa claims he left Jean-Kevin Augustin out of Wigan Athletic squad because he needs to get up to speed with how the side play

Leeds United suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on Saturday evening, slipping off the top of the Championship table as a result.
Pablo Hernandez’s 59th-minute own goal following a corner made all the difference, and the Whites will be left to rue the several chances they missed.
Despite enjoying 76% of the possession, attempting 18 shots and playing 13 corners, Leeds could only register five shots on target.
Jack Harrison struck the post while Patrick Bamford sent a free header past the upright right after play restarted.
The striker also saw two efforts cleared off the line as Marcelo Bielsa’s men looked to get back into the game against a resolute Wigan defence.
Leeds couldn’t call upon the services of January loan signing Jean-Kevin Augustin, as the French striker was left out of squad because he has been doing extra training since his arrival on Monday.
Bielsa said he is yet to get up to speed with how Leeds play and is yet to understand the team’s style of play, and his post-match comments have left most of the fans furious.
Here is how some Leeds fans on Twitter have reacted to the Argentine’s comments on Augustin:
That is absolutely pathetic – the lad would have been desperate to get on today and make an impact – didn’t matter how a team plays the fecking goals don’t move!!! Bielsa made a massive mistake today and he knows it!
— Graham Bloor 🤍💛💙 (@graham_bloor) February 1, 2020
We haven’t got time for that!! 😡
— Matt Hill (@MattyHill83) February 1, 2020
He’s wrong
— Sean Hunter (@Seanrh11) February 1, 2020
Sorry Marcelo. Can’t agree. If he’s on the bench it forces Bamford to start playing better
— MOTweets (@MOTweets1919) February 1, 2020
Literally tell him to stand in the penalty box and he’ll get a chance the way it was going at the end. To not include him in the squad is unforgivable.
— 92 Leeds (@LeedsUtd1992) February 1, 2020
He’s wrong.
— DanieI HoIt (@holtdaniel123) February 1, 2020
He's wrong
— Rod (@lufcrumham) February 1, 2020
Sorry disagree put him on the bench as a plan b
— John paul jones (@Johnleeds77) February 1, 2020
Hes wrong. Simple as that.
— Brandon Yates (@Brandon7Yates) February 1, 2020
Bamford doesn't understand how Leeds play and he's been here 18 months
— Jonny Weare (@JonnyWeare) February 1, 2020
Leeds have now lost three of their past four league games, winning just two of the last nine, and are now just three points ahead of third-placed Fulham and a point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion after 30 games.