Leeds United fans react as Liam Kitching joins Forest Green

Leeds United have confirmed on their official website that defender Liam Kitching has joined Sky Bet League Two side Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee today.
The 19-year-old came through the Academy system at Thorp Arch but he wasn’t a part of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad last season.
In fact, he spent the last two seasons on loan at Harrogate Town.
The youngster has now left the club permanently after signing a three-year deal with Forest Green Rovers.
The League Two club have been very active this summer, and Kitching has become their eighth summer signing.
The youngster is a versatile player who can play as a centre-back or as a left-back.
Some Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after hearing that another defender has been released by the club.
However, the youngster is not in Bielsa’s first team plans, and the club has taken the right decision by letting him go.
He will get regular games at Forest Green, something Leeds cannot provide him at the moment.
Here are some of the selected tweets from Leeds fans on Twitter:
selling another defender? makes sense #clowns #mot #bielsaout
— George (@GeorgeWIufc) July 8, 2019
Because the 3-3-1-3 starts from midfield this season.
Kiko will be patrolling at the back.
— Dan Drake 💙💛 (@Drakey21587) July 8, 2019
Tbf none of them were fancied 2nd half of last season Halme in cup vs QPR seemed to be day Bielsa decided that was that. Struijk should be nearer first team but we do need at least 1 more first team ready cb to come in
— Bryn Johnson (@BrynLufc) July 8, 2019
Another defender gone you might aswell keep it going and sell our best defender… oh wait a minute 🤔 that’s awkward
— Daniel yra (@Danielrleeds1) July 8, 2019
How many more of these youngsters are on the clubs hit list
— John Evans (@evans1951) July 8, 2019
Same rest who have gone deemed not good enough
— Jordan Townend (@Jordan91966387) July 8, 2019