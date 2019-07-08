Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United fans react as Liam Kitching joins Forest Green

Leeds United fans react as Liam Kitching joins Forest Green

8 July, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United have confirmed on their official website that defender Liam Kitching has joined Sky Bet League Two side Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee today.

The 19-year-old came through the Academy system at Thorp Arch but he wasn’t a part of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad last season.

In fact, he spent the last two seasons on loan at Harrogate Town.

The youngster has now left the club permanently after signing a three-year deal with Forest Green Rovers.

The League Two club have been very active this summer, and Kitching has become their eighth summer signing.

The youngster is a versatile player who can play as a centre-back or as a left-back.

Some Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after hearing that another defender has been released by the club.

However, the youngster is not in Bielsa’s first team plans, and the club has taken the right decision by letting him go.

He will get regular games at Forest Green, something Leeds cannot provide him at the moment.

Here are some of the selected tweets from Leeds fans on Twitter:

Report: Aston Villa want West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi
Opinion: Nicolo Zaniolo would be an excellent signing for Tottenham

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com