Leeds United fans react as Kalvin Phillips ruled out for the next three games

Ahead of Leeds United’s Championship clash against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Kalvin Phillips will miss the game.

The Argentine has also insisted that Phillips could miss the next two games with injuries as well.

The 24-year-old suffered a knee injury while playing against Swansea City in the last match that Leeds won 1-0.

Phillips is arguably one of the best midfielders in the Championship, and he has been in outstanding form this season for the Whites.

Bielsa said as quoted by Leeds Live: “He has a problem in the knee and probably is not going to be involved in the last three, but in the worst scenario it’s an injury we are going to resolve in four or five weeks.”

Losing him is a huge blow for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, but Leeds should be well equipped to see off the challenges without him and secure promotion.

It remains to be seen how Bielsa shapes his side for this game, but most likely Ben White will play in Phillip’s position.

Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction, and needless to say they are very disappointed. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Meanwhile, Leeds United are just within touching distance of securing promotion to the Premier League following their 1-0 win against Swansea City last Sunday.

The Whites need just four points from their three remaining fixtures to clinch automatic promotion.