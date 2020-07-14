Leeds United fans react as Kalvin Phillips ruled out for the next three games

Ahead of Leeds United’s Championship clash against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Kalvin Phillips will miss the game.

The Argentine has also insisted that Phillips could miss the next two games with injuries as well.

The 24-year-old suffered a knee injury while playing against Swansea City in the last match that Leeds won 1-0.

Phillips is arguably one of the best midfielders in the Championship, and he has been in outstanding form this season for the Whites.

Bielsa said as quoted by Leeds Live: “He has a problem in the knee and probably is not going to be involved in the last three, but in the worst scenario it’s an injury we are going to resolve in four or five weeks.”

Losing him is a huge blow for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, but Leeds should be well equipped to see off the challenges without him and secure promotion.

It remains to be seen how Bielsa shapes his side for this game, but most likely Ben White will play in Phillip’s position.

Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction, and needless to say they are very disappointed. Here are some of the selected tweets:

I’m honestly gutted for him, was so looking forward to seeing him lift the trophy — tom👑 (@tommylufc1) July 14, 2020

Please leave White in his position, play Douglas at LB and play Dallas in the middle — Luke Rhodes (@1LukeRhodes) July 14, 2020

Ok so now I’m nervous again. White or Dallas in CM hasn’t been as good. Such a shame our two main DM’s are injured in Phillips and Forshaw — MOTweets (@MOTweets1919) July 14, 2020

I don’t think he’s been anywhere near his best since the re start — Matt Hill (@MattyHill83) July 14, 2020

It won’t matter….he will be missed, but Brentford will drop pts on Weds…a win and we are up👍👏🎉 — Jason Sheehan (@jasonsheehan25) July 14, 2020

We've got this, we need to trust every player will try their hardest. — Ricky (@Rickyyy1285) July 14, 2020

Nothing is ever straightforward is it 🙄 — David Brown (@Brownie89) July 14, 2020

Shoot me — Kieron Birkett (@liversedgewhite) July 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Leeds United are just within touching distance of securing promotion to the Premier League following their 1-0 win against Swansea City last Sunday.

The Whites need just four points from their three remaining fixtures to clinch automatic promotion.