Leeds United fans react as Illan Meslier says he’ll join permanently

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has claimed recently that the Whites would be active in the summer transfer window.

He expects Marcelo Bielsa to remain in charge at the club. However, instead of spending ridiculous money on players in the transfer market like Aston Villa or Fulham, they are likely to follow the smart approach of Sheffield United.


Helder Costa has already joined on a permanent deal. And it seems Leeds are looking to secure permanent deals for other loanee players as well.

Illan Meslier, who joined Leeds on loan from Lorient, is likely to sign a permanent deal with the Elland Road club in the next few days.

The young goalkeeper impressed heavily in the absence of Kiko Casilla, and he is looking forward to playing with Leeds again in the Premier League.

He has conceded just four goals in nine matches. In a recent interview with Ouest France, he has said that he always believed that he will get the opportunity to show his talent, and luckily it paid off.

According to BBC Sport's Adam Pope, Meslier is expecting to sign a three-year deal with Leeds this week.

Meslier has praised three Leeds players who have played a huge role this season for the club. He has paid respect to Pablo Hernandez, while he also feels that the likes of Ben White and Kalvin Phillips have got great futures ahead of them.