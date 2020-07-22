Leeds United fans react as Illan Meslier says he’ll join permanently

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has claimed recently that the Whites would be active in the summer transfer window.

He expects Marcelo Bielsa to remain in charge at the club. However, instead of spending ridiculous money on players in the transfer market like Aston Villa or Fulham, they are likely to follow the smart approach of Sheffield United.





Helder Costa has already joined on a permanent deal. And it seems Leeds are looking to secure permanent deals for other loanee players as well.

Illan Meslier, who joined Leeds on loan from Lorient, is likely to sign a permanent deal with the Elland Road club in the next few days.

The young goalkeeper impressed heavily in the absence of Kiko Casilla, and he is looking forward to playing with Leeds again in the Premier League.

He has conceded just four goals in nine matches. In a recent interview with Ouest France, he has said that he always believed that he will get the opportunity to show his talent, and luckily it paid off.

According to BBC Sport’s Adam Pope, Meslier is expecting to sign a three-year deal with Leeds this week. Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their view. Here are some of the selected tweets:

I'm happy he's signing, at 20 he's got big potential to be a great keeper But think people need to calm down a little on him. He's still barely had any decent saves to make yet or been tested out yet Like that save Kiko made Sunday, I'm waiting for Illan to get a chance at one — Ben (@Ben_MCIJ) July 21, 2020

If he is 24 when his contract ends he can leave on a free transfer I think. Presumably if established in the PL we could offer him a longer term deal in 2023. — Tim Kinnear-Smith (@timmsy_ks) July 21, 2020

Ace news. Hope he has the number 1 shirt again next year. Surprised its only 3 years though given his age — pete woo (@Petewoodhead99) July 21, 2020

Great news hes done nothing wrong. Just needs to work on his distribution — Andy Foster (@andyfuk01) July 21, 2020

Look at us putting things in place & acting like a real club again, absolutely love it. — Morley white (@morleywhites) July 21, 2020

Excellent news. I like this sort of news. I don't like the talk of Zlatan and Cavani in public. Randz is excited but keep our business to ourselves please. It can so easily destabilise what he's managed to stabilise. — Billy Ladd (@dwmann7) July 21, 2020

This lad will be legendary — Channi Patel🏆💙💛 (@ChanniPatel) July 21, 2020

Meslier has praised three Leeds players who have played a huge role this season for the club. He has paid respect to Pablo Hernandez, while he also feels that the likes of Ben White and Kalvin Phillips have got great futures ahead of them.