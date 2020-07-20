Leeds United fans react as Huddersfield want Carlos Corberan

Leeds United flag

According to the Athletic journalist, Phil Hay, Huddersfield Town want Carlos Corberan as their new manager.

They have approached Leeds United about signing him as their next boss. The Whites want to keep him at the club, but at the same time, they will not stand in the way of his personal growth.


Leeds will let him go if he decides to move on. In that case, they will charge a compensation fee.

In a separate tweet, Hay has suggested that Corberan could be interested in a move as well, as he wants to be a first-team boss.

Many Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to the news. Some of them feel that had Leeds not secured the promotion, they would have appointed him the first-team boss at Elland Road. Here are some of the selected tweets:

According to reports from Sky Sports, Huddersfield are in discussion to sign the current assistant manager and U23s coach of Leeds who has a chance to further his career as a number one.

Huddersfield sacked the Cowley brothers Danny and Nicky on Sunday.

The club announced Mark Hudson has also been sacked as the first-team coach, while John Iga will leave his role as head of performance.