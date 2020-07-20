Leeds United fans react as Huddersfield want Carlos Corberan

According to the Athletic journalist, Phil Hay, Huddersfield Town want Carlos Corberan as their new manager.

They have approached Leeds United about signing him as their next boss. The Whites want to keep him at the club, but at the same time, they will not stand in the way of his personal growth.





Leeds will let him go if he decides to move on. In that case, they will charge a compensation fee.

Huddersfield want Carlos Corberan as their next first-team manager. They've approached Leeds United who want to keep him but won't stand in his way if he decides to go. Would expect a compensation fee. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 20, 2020

In a separate tweet, Hay has suggested that Corberan could be interested in a move as well, as he wants to be a first-team boss.

I think he might. Keen to be a first-team boss. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 20, 2020

Many Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to the news. Some of them feel that had Leeds not secured the promotion, they would have appointed him the first-team boss at Elland Road. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Ahhh I’m gutted about this. Got some real potential and experience though, if he wants it all the best to him! — 2020 CHAMPIONS 🏆 (@bethgabriel_) July 20, 2020

Lose/lose situation taking over Town, no money and no squad to bring through that wants to be there. Stick with us for the time being and see what comes up. — James McFarlane (@JamesMc22) July 20, 2020

If we was in the Championship then he would be the successor of Bielsa. Whenever the day comes that Bielsa leaves we need to be looking at Pochettino. — Premier League Leeds Lady (@LeedsUtdLady) July 20, 2020

We should keep him com hell or high water, continuity will be required when that dreadful day in the future comes that Bielsa departs and Corberan is the only person I can see who'd provide that! #lufc — Michael Green (@Michael_Green__) July 20, 2020

I have to say the idea that Carlos was poised to takeover when Bielsa steps away is the modern day equivalent of wanting Eddie Gray to become manager and play t'bloody kids — The Barclays Are Back (@EamoV1) July 20, 2020

i think he might speak to leeds before making his decision if they tell him he will get the leeds job when bielsa leaves/gets sacked then he will likely stay if not then he will go to Huddersfield and no one can really blame him — callum (@callumleeds10) July 20, 2020

Really hope he doesn't leave, thought he might try to continue Bielsa's work when the day comes — Richie Quann Dowling (@TheRQD) July 20, 2020

Would be such a bizarre move. Being lined up as the natural successor to Bielsa, premier league surroundings – why risk that to go to Huddersfield? — Chris Barnes (@LeoDensian) July 20, 2020

According to reports from Sky Sports, Huddersfield are in discussion to sign the current assistant manager and U23s coach of Leeds who has a chance to further his career as a number one.

Huddersfield sacked the Cowley brothers Danny and Nicky on Sunday.

The club announced Mark Hudson has also been sacked as the first-team coach, while John Iga will leave his role as head of performance.