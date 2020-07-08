Leeds United fans react as Helder Costa joins the club permanently

Leeds United confirmed yesterday that Helder Costa has joined the club on a permanent deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The Premier League outfit loaned out the Portuguese winger last summer to Leeds with a view to making it permanent in 2020.
The 26-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Elland Road that will keep him at the club till 2024.
According to reports from Leeds Live, the total outlay of the deal is around £15m, which will be paid off in instalments across the length of his contract.
Costa has scored three goals and provided three assists from his 40 league appearances in 2019/20. And Leeds fans are divided in opinions about the winger.
While a section of the fans feel that Costa will turn out to be a brilliant signing especially under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa, there are others who feel it is a complete waste of money.
Here are some of the selected tweets:
Excellent
Welcome to Leeds full time…
Harrison next?
— Super_Leeds_MOT🇬🇧🏴🏴☠️🍻🥂 (@SuperLeedsUtd5) July 7, 2020
Waste of money in my opinion.
— Daren Appleby (@dazellandroad) July 7, 2020
Plenty to come from this lad
— Mark (@anthony69945292) July 7, 2020
Will be a brilliant signing! Watch this
— Aaron S (@aarons1308) July 7, 2020
I don’t think he’s worth the money but look how much better Harrison has been in his 2nd season and I bet costa will be the same, happy we have signed him 🙌🏻
— Robert James (@Robertkas86) July 7, 2020
Hopefully he can begin to show his worth, 15 million is ludicrous based on his performances this season. Fingers crossed he can kick on.
— Chantelle (@clunn1989) July 7, 2020
Fantastic stuff!!!
He'll become the player we all know he can be soon enough, delighted with this.
— Ryan (@19MrPositive19) July 7, 2020
Nice one @heldercosta_ congrats now lets reck some defences and finish the job
— ALAW 💙💛 (@scotttownend2) July 7, 2020
Costa had to wait for his chance at Elland since making the move last summer.
Initially, he was used as a sub and did not make his full league debut for United until September 28. Since then he has been a regular starter for Leeds.
Leeds will take on Stoke City in their next Championship game on Thursday.