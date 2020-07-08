Leeds United fans react as Helder Costa joins the club permanently

Leeds United confirmed yesterday that Helder Costa has joined the club on a permanent deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Premier League outfit loaned out the Portuguese winger last summer to Leeds with a view to making it permanent in 2020.

The 26-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Elland Road that will keep him at the club till 2024.

According to reports from Leeds Live, the total outlay of the deal is around £15m, which will be paid off in instalments across the length of his contract.

Costa has scored three goals and provided three assists from his 40 league appearances in 2019/20. And Leeds fans are divided in opinions about the winger.

While a section of the fans feel that Costa will turn out to be a brilliant signing especially under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa, there are others who feel it is a complete waste of money.

Here are some of the selected tweets:

Excellent Welcome to Leeds full time… Harrison next? — Super_Leeds_MOT🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴‍☠️🍻🥂 (@SuperLeedsUtd5) July 7, 2020

Waste of money in my opinion. — Daren Appleby (@dazellandroad) July 7, 2020

Plenty to come from this lad — Mark (@anthony69945292) July 7, 2020

Will be a brilliant signing! Watch this — Aaron S (@aarons1308) July 7, 2020

I don’t think he’s worth the money but look how much better Harrison has been in his 2nd season and I bet costa will be the same, happy we have signed him 🙌🏻 — Robert James (@Robertkas86) July 7, 2020

Hopefully he can begin to show his worth, 15 million is ludicrous based on his performances this season. Fingers crossed he can kick on. — Chantelle (@clunn1989) July 7, 2020

Fantastic stuff!!! He'll become the player we all know he can be soon enough, delighted with this. — Ryan (@19MrPositive19) July 7, 2020

Nice one @heldercosta_ congrats now lets reck some defences and finish the job — ALAW 💙💛 (@scotttownend2) July 7, 2020

Costa had to wait for his chance at Elland since making the move last summer.

Initially, he was used as a sub and did not make his full league debut for United until September 28. Since then he has been a regular starter for Leeds.

Leeds will take on Stoke City in their next Championship game on Thursday.