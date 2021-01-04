Leeds United fans react as Gabby Agbonlahor makes claim on their playing style

By
John Blake
-
Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United fans are not impressed with what former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has said about the Whites following their latest defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking to TalkSport, Agbonlahor has criticised Leeds’ style of play, suggesting that the Whites are a ‘bit naive’.


Leeds suffered a 3-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, and once again their style of football has come under criticism.

While Leeds have been very impressive against mid-table or teams below them, Marcelo Bielsa’s side have struggled against top sides in the Premier League.

Agbonlahor has claimed that most teams change their style depending upon the opposition they face, but Leeds don’t seem to change their approach while playing against big teams.

Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their views, and they don’t seem to agree with Agbonlahor’s observation.

A lot has been said and written about Leeds United’s style under Bielsa.

While it can be argued that Leeds could have done better against big teams if they had taken a defensive-minded approach, there are counter-arguments as well.

This is Leeds’ first season in the Premier League after 16 years, and they are doing absolutely fine. The primary aim for them is survival and they should be able to achieve their target this season.

With better players, and more investment in the side going forward, Leeds are expected to get even better. This is the best Leeds can do with the squad available.

The comparison with Villa is also not apt. Villa have spent ridiculous money since returning to the Premier League, and yet they were close to getting relegated last season.