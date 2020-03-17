Leeds United fans react as Euro 2020 is postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

UEFA have confirmed today that Euro 2020 will be postponed by 12 months and it will take place next year on June 11, 2021.
The decision has been made due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League and Football League are all suspended till April 3 at the least, and now there will no Euro competition this year.
UEFA today announced the postponement of UEFA EURO 2020.
A working group has been set up with the participation of leagues and club representatives to examine calendar solutions that would allow for the completion of the current season…
Full statement: 👇
— UEFA (@UEFA) March 17, 2020
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the club competitions could be extended till June or maybe beyond that. In such a scenario, the Euro tournament would have become a barrier in completing the domestic leagues around Europe.
Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post has claimed that several of Leeds players were expected to participate in Euro 2020 this year.
Stuart Dallas was due to play in Northern Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in Bosnia, while Gjanni Alioski, Liam Cooper, Mateusz Klich, and Tyler Roberts could have participated for North Macedonia, Scotland, Poland and Wales respectively.
Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Smyth’s post, with some suggesting that it has come as good news as it will provide time for the season to be completed.
Good news, more room for the season too continue now.
— Benjamin Thornton (@BenjaminTlufc) March 17, 2020
Augustin will fancy his chances after scoring 4 in 4 in our first month back in the Prem
— Mick Ward (@MWardy21) March 17, 2020
And Cooper! Maybe. I'm Scottish, and I wasn't exactly convinced we'd win playoffs this month.
— Glenn Wood (@sleepyzoid) March 17, 2020
As long as we get this season finished mate
— DeanoLUFC (@DeanoLUFC2) March 17, 2020
Gives Phillips more time, not arsed TBH
— Marshmello Bielsa (@LUFCVirginia) March 17, 2020
The likelihood of his involvement just increased, I reckon.
— Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) March 17, 2020
Kalvin will play in next euros after all then and England might have a fit number 9
— Jonny Hardie (@jphardie84) March 17, 2020
Leeds United are favourites to secure promotion and return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years. The Whites sit at the top of the championship, one point ahead of West Bromwich Albion, with nine games left to go.