Leeds United fans react as EFL gives club permission to resume contact training

Leeds United have received permission from the EFL to resume contact training ahead of the Championship resumption, with risk assessment already approved this morning.

The league has been on hold since March 7 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic but is set to resume on June 20 with the remainder of the campaign to be played behind closed doors.

Leeds are currently top of the league after 37 rounds of games, and will look to maintain the position as they play their remaining nine fixtures.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men are only a point ahead of West Bromwich Albion, with seven points between them and third-placed Fulham.

Leeds’ automatic promotion chances suffered a huge blow last season following a 2-0 loss to Brentford on matchday 44, and they know they can’t afford to lose momentum during the final stretch.

Bielsa is eagerly looking forward to contact training, and the Argentine will be more than pleased after the EFL gave his side permission.

A lot of Leeds fans are glad about the development too, and here is how they reacted on Twitter when The Athletic’s Phil Hay relayed the message:

Awesome news is that — Armo☀️🌙 (on loan at Leipzig) (@Jordan_Armo) June 2, 2020

Brilliant news, the quicker we get back to normal the better 👍🏼 — 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙤 (@Jacko__LUFC) June 2, 2020

Marcelo has to push the lads beyond there limit these last remaining games Mot — Matthew Abbott (@Matthew00641879) June 2, 2020

I hope they get to practice in the ground a couple of times to get used to playing behind closed doors MOT — Kevin Hall (@KevinHa72309709) June 2, 2020

The 9 teams we have left to play are gonna get a complete beasting! Hold on to you hats it’s gonna be some ride to the promised land! — Dychelufc (@MarkDyche2) June 2, 2020

We’re gonna murder the final games. — mulvers (@mulvers) June 2, 2020

League is ours pic.twitter.com/qX20qA0U74 — Regret Eclipse (@NowItsEclipse) June 2, 2020

Full steam ahead… — Daniel Lee (@DanielL78758830) June 2, 2020