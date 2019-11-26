Leeds United fans react as EFL denies Patrick Bamford a brace and confirms second goal against Luton Town as own goal

Leeds United secured their 10th win of the Championship campaign at the weekend, handing Luton Town a 2-1 defeat to move to second place in the league table.
Patrick Bamford opened the scoring in the 51st minute, but Marcelo Bielsa’s men were pegged back three minutes later via James Collins.
Leeds had the last laugh, though, with Matty Pearson putting Mateusz Klich’s cross into his own net after a touch from Bamford.
The goal has been a subject of contention, with some claiming it belongs to the Whites striker while some believe it’s an own goal.
The EFL have now cleared things up in their Dubious Goals Committee column, crediting it as a Pearson’s own goal.
Leeds expert and The Athletic journalist Phil Hay relayed the update on his Twitter account
The Elland Road outfit have often been at the end of some harsh decisions from the EFL, and understandably, their fans aren’t happy with the latest decision.
Goalkeeper Kiko Casilla was charged with using abusive language of a racist nature towards Charlton player Jonathan Leko when both sides met on September 2, and he is expected to respond to the FA charge before the end of tomorrow.
Leeds have now submitted all their evidence to the FA concerning the case, and the Spaniard, who has denied any wrongdoing, will likely face a six-match ban if found guilty.