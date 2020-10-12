Leeds United fans react as Diego Llorente and Liam Cooper picked up injuries

Leeds United centre-back Diego Llorente has picked up a muscle injury whilst on international duty.

Llorente, who is yet to play for Leeds, managed his sixth cap for Spain when he started in the friendly against Portugal last week.


The Spanish FA confirmed on Sunday that Llorente was withdrawn from the squad and will not travel to Kiev for the clash with Ukraine on Tuesday after picking up a muscle problem.

Llorente was an unused substitute for the win over Switzerland on Saturday and Leeds have been informed of his knock.

The Spaniard joined Leeds during the summer transfer window for a reported fee of £18m from Real Sociedad.

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper has also picked up a muscle injury. He will be out for the next two games.

Cooper was a surprise omission from Scotland’s team to face Slovakia on Sunday and boss Steve Clarke confirmed he had picked up an injury.

Hay has stated that both the players will return to the club for assessment. It seems, both the players have suffered muscular injuries, but the club are yet to confirm the severity of the injury.

