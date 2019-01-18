Leeds United fans react as club reject Crystal Palace offer for Jack Clarke

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported yesterday that Leeds United have rejected an approach from Crystal Palace for winger Jack Clarke this week.
The Whites are doing well under Marcelo Bielsa, and are sitting top of the Championship table. They are looking favourites for automatic promotion and return to the Premier League.
One of the players who have impressed recently under the Argentine is Jack Clarke. The youngster has attracted interest from a host of top five clubs of late.
The report claims that Leeds United do not want to sell the highly rated young winger in January, and they value him more than £10million. A host of other Premier League clubs are vying for his signature as well, but it is unlikely that he will be sold this month.
The 18-year-old has come up through the Leeds ranks at the club and has broken into the first team this season. He has put in some top class performances as substitute and as a starter.
Some Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Absolute no brainier with our position in the league all we should be talking about is players coming in. Jack Clarke will also develop far better under a coach of Bielsa’s ability #lufc
He needs to develop, won’t get the chance at palace.
PALACE 😂 Imagine going from Bielsa to Woy Hodgson
Get him tied to a 4 to 5yr contract and that’s it, unless your naming the price then please don’t talk to clubs unless they have £35 million plus just to put them off
A Leeds fan playing under one of the worlds best coaches who has just gave you your first chance and you leave after a month. Not a chance.
Sign him up Leeds
