Leeds United fans react as Che Adams bid rejected

Leeds United have suffered a massive setback in their attempt to sign Che Adams after their third bid for the striker was rejected by Southampton, according to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post.
The report claims that Leeds had offered a substantial loan fee, and a £20m summer payment if the promotion was secured. However, it was turned down by the Saints.
Ralph Hasenhuttl has reiterated that Adams remains an important member of the squad, and that he won’t be sold in the January window. The 23-year-old started in eight Premier League games, and made further 10 appearances from the bench this season, and is yet to score.
Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction, and many of them feel that it is time for Marcelo Bielsa to look for options elsewhere.
I don’t understand how that offer don’t get accepted move on now we got 6 days before we go against Millwall and with the way bamfords playing kiko is more of a goal scorer than him but #believe #MOT
Pretty clear to those with a brain the deal needs to be NOT optional. I’d say this is more PR. Get ready for the unknown cheap option announced at 11pm 31st January.
You’re moist welcome
Move on, or it will be another big failure, don’t think he’s a 20m player either
If #lufc were smart, they would go after Dinamo Zagreb’s Bruno Petkovic.. Dinamo would be happy to get 3m until the summer and then 20 afterwards, don’t need him before CL qualis and is much better than Che Adams/Andre Gray/whomever anyway
He’s definitely the player we need but they seem adamant that he’s not leaving despite our more than generous offer. How much longer do we pursue this one? Look what happened last Jan when we waited until the last minute and ended up losing out. A day or 2 more maybe then move on
If there willing to pay that go get bowen and freeman
That’s it then. No point in holding out for this one any longer. know argument about if get promotion will be worth it but have to draw line somewhere. Let Southampton know that is final offer & can still do deal if they change their minds but that may not be the case soon. #lufc
Walk away. He’s good but not so good we should blow £20m+ at the end of a promotion season. There are better options with prem cash. He’s not the only player that could make a difference right now.
Move on. Should really have drawn a line in the sand ages ago, given their manager has been quite clear from the beginning that he has no interest in allowing him to leave the club.
Move on. I’d love Adams at Leeds but this offer is over and above what he we should be paying. Good effort by #LUFC but call a spade and spade and move onto other targets now
20 mil for one good season? Go get Bowen!
Has to be surely.. bid 5mil more than they paid, plus a loan payment and still turned down? Can’t go higher than that really can we
Adams scored 22 goals for Birmingham City in the Championship last season. With Southampton refusing to offload their striker, Leeds should look for other options.
It has been reported that Watford striker Andre Gray has been targeted, while Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths is also on the club’s radar.