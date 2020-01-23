Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United fans react as Che Adams bid rejected

Leeds United fans react as Che Adams bid rejected

23 January, 2020 English Championship, English Premier League, Leeds United, Southampton, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United have suffered a massive setback in their attempt to sign Che Adams after their third bid for the striker was rejected by Southampton, according to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The report claims that Leeds had offered a substantial loan fee, and a £20m summer payment if the promotion was secured. However, it was turned down by the Saints.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has reiterated that Adams remains an important member of the squad, and that he won’t be sold in the January window. The 23-year-old started in eight Premier League games, and made further 10 appearances from the bench this season, and is yet to score.

Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction, and many of them feel that it is time for Marcelo Bielsa to look for options elsewhere.

Adams scored 22 goals for Birmingham City in the Championship last season. With Southampton refusing to offload their striker, Leeds should look for other options.

It has been reported that Watford striker Andre Gray has been targeted, while Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths is also on the club’s radar.

Phil McNulty says the international career of Everton centre-back Michael Keane is looking to be over
Report: West Ham United linked with a move for Dimitri Payet as fans react

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com