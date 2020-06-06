Leeds United fans react as Championship restart dates revealed

While the world is still reeling from the vagaries of the Coronavirus pandemic, football, the life-blood of this nation, is gradually being integrated again as the 2019-20 season is heading for a re-start.

The Premier League is already scheduled to restart on 17th June, and now the EFL have confirmed that Championship football will commence on the weekend of June 20 and finish on July 21/22.

The Championship play-off final could be held in early August instead of July 30 as initially planned. The league’s governing body is yet to release the schedule for the remaining nine games of the season. However, after hearing concerns from some clubs about their lack of preparation time, they have accepted to remove some of the first rounds of midweek fixtures.

Phil Hay of The Athletic has relayed the news on his official Twitter handle. The EFL has also reached an agreement with Sky Sports where the broadcasters will show 45 games live, and the Season Ticket holders of all Sky Bet EFL Championship Clubs will be given unprecedented access to watch the conclusion of the 2019/20 season online.

Leeds United are one of the favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League. They have a healthy seven-point lead over third-placed Fulham. Many Leeds fans have responded to Hay’s tweet in a positive way. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Be piss funny when they interview Bielsa on promotion day and he just speaks fluent English with a Yorkshire accent — Josh Holden (@JoshuaHolden93) June 5, 2020

Finish 21st July on Bielsa’s birthday and Leeds promoted, perfect gift to him — Barney V2 (@barney___21) June 5, 2020

…with Leeds United playing last in every round games for maximum tension. Think they forgot that bit. — Charlie Phillips (@charliechar) June 5, 2020

I’m still wondering how overnight accommodation will work for away trips. Hotels are shut and/or probably not great places to socially distance or properly isolate. Air con units alone will be terrible for spreading the virus. — Richard turton (@Richardturton6) June 5, 2020

Sounds like a very good deal to me. Well done Rick Parry 👏🏻👏🏻 — WeAllLoveLeeds (@AllLoveLeeds) June 5, 2020