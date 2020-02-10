Blog Teams Leeds United Leeds United fans react as Brentford boss claims his side have more momentum than Marcelo Bielsa’s side right now

Leeds United have won just two of their last 10 league games, drawing three and losing the other five.

They visit Brentford tomorrow as they look to bounce back from their last two defeats, and the result could have a huge say on both sides’ promotion ambitions.

Only two points separate second-placed Leeds from the fifth-placed Bees, and the fact that they have won six and drawn two of their last 10 games gives Thomas Frank’s side a lot of belief heading into the clash.

The Brentford boss has claimed his side have more momentum than Leeds right now, and the Whites fans are divided in their opinion concerning the statement.

Here is how The Athletic’s Phil Hay and some Leeds fans have reacted to it on Twitter:

Leeds haven’t won at Griffin Park in six years, losing on each of their last three trips and a fierce clash can be expected tomorrow as both sides look to prove a point.

