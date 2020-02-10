Leeds United fans react as Brentford boss claims his side have more momentum than Marcelo Bielsa’s side right now

Leeds United have won just two of their last 10 league games, drawing three and losing the other five.
They visit Brentford tomorrow as they look to bounce back from their last two defeats, and the result could have a huge say on both sides’ promotion ambitions.
Only two points separate second-placed Leeds from the fifth-placed Bees, and the fact that they have won six and drawn two of their last 10 games gives Thomas Frank’s side a lot of belief heading into the clash.
The Brentford boss has claimed his side have more momentum than Leeds right now, and the Whites fans are divided in their opinion concerning the statement.
Here is how The Athletic's Phil Hay and some Leeds fans have reacted to it on Twitter:
no denying that. It just falls into the category of quotes a manager might regret by 10pm tomorrow.

— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 10, 2020
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 10, 2020
He's not wrong though. We don't do London, Brentford are confident and playing well… this would be the last place I would have wanted us to go on Tuesday.

— Stuart Footitt (@StuFoo1986) February 10, 2020
— Stuart Footitt (@StuFoo1986) February 10, 2020
We shouldn't need other manager to motivate us. The ultimate goal of promotion to the premier league should be enough. I would make Phillips captain for the rest of the season

— Adam Green (@AdamGreen0823) February 10, 2020
— Adam Green (@AdamGreen0823) February 10, 2020
22nd in the form table, probably 1st for possession though which is all that matters… pic.twitter.com/uFq1wWTc1v

— Josh Holden (@JoshuaHolden93) February 10, 2020
— Josh Holden (@JoshuaHolden93) February 10, 2020
Leeds haven’t won at Griffin Park in six years, losing on each of their last three trips and a fierce clash can be expected tomorrow as both sides look to prove a point.