Leeds United fans react as Bobby Kamwa signs new contract

Many Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions after the Whites have officially announced that midfielder Bobby Kamwa has signed a new contract at the club.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been excellent for the Leeds Under-23 side since recovering from injury. His contract was set to expire this summer, and Leeds have handed him a new deal today.





The young midfielder has penned a two-year deal, running until the summer of 2022.

Kamwa has progressed through the youth setup at Thorp Arch and has gone on to feature in Carlos Corberan’s Under-23 side.

However, he missed a large chunk of the current season through injury.

He was in fine form before the Under-23s season was curtailed, where he scored three goals in his five appearances in the Professional Development League and the Premier League Cup.

Here are some of the selected tweets from the Leeds fans on Twitter:

Get him on the bench — Ollie (@HighTaxOllie) July 3, 2020

Can he score goals? Does he have a pair of sun glasses for the floodlights — Jono Bullock (@jonobullock8) July 3, 2020

what a signing — thomas (@thomasIufc) July 3, 2020

Can he play upfront? — Tom Sutton (@tomsut88) July 3, 2020

Bielsa likes him then 😎⚽️ — Lewy Pearce (@LewyPearce) July 3, 2020

Many Leeds fans feel that Marcelo Bielsa should give him a chance in the senior side, although that is unlikely to happen this term.

The youngster is a bright young talent and it remains to be seen whether he makes the grade to the senior squad in the near future.

Meanwhile, Leeds remain top of the Championship table despite only managing a 1-1 draw against Luton Town in their last match.