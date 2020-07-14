Leeds United fans react as Bielsa comments on Kiko Casilla

Leeds United have suffered a massive blow today after Marcelo Bielsa confirmed that Kalvin Phillips will not take part in the remaining three matches.

While the Argentine has hinted that Ben White is likely to fill the role, he has remained tight-lipped about the goalkeeping situation.

Illan Meslier has been simply outstanding in the absence of Kiko Casilla who was suspended for eight matches following an alleged racist comment directed at Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko.

However, Casilla has served his suspension, and he is back in contention for selection.

Bielsa usually does not like to make unnecessary changes to the side but he didn’t give any hint whether Meslier will keep the gloves against Barnsley in the midweek.

“I didn’t define the team yet so I prefer the players to know first and after I can make a statement,” said the Whites head coach.

Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to Bielsa’s comment. Some of the fans feel that the Argentine would be making a huge mistake if he starts with the Spaniard.

Let's see what happens before putting the manager down, for me he keeps his place 100% . I've never really questioned marcelo before as he knows best but this would be a huge mistake in my eyes but as I said let's wait and see guys . #Lufc — Bob t (@Bobt55227852) July 14, 2020

If he starts casilla it could honestly cost us promotion and massively prove bielsa has his favourites no matter what form a player is in — Danieljamesrose (@danieljamesros2) July 14, 2020

He is so playing and it’s wrong, based on nothing else but form it’s wrong and taking the reason why he was banned even more wrong. — Jilly H 💙💛 (@MrsJillyH) July 14, 2020

Since when has Marcelo listened to anyone else, he's his own man and it wouldn't surprise me if Cassilla does start, I hope Meslier keeps his place though 👍 — James (@YorkshireJAMES1) July 14, 2020

It won't happen but if Casilla comes back in for Meslier it has to be one of the worst decisions I've seen in football. Casilla made an error every 2 games. Meslier has been a rock. It's a no brainer. — Sam Cussins (@samcussins) July 14, 2020

Based on form Meslier should retain his place. Sorry but Kiko does not deserve to play. — Ricky (@Rickyyy1285) July 14, 2020

Disgusting — Post Mix Lemonade (@MMMMMNoodleSoup) July 14, 2020

Casilla was Leeds United’s first-choice goalkeeper for the vast majority of the 2019/20 campaign. He kept 15 clean sheets in 35 league games.

The Whites have kept five clean sheets in Casilla’s absence and conceded just four goals. Leeds are looking to sign Meslier permanently at the end of the season.