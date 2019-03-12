Leeds United fans gush over Liam Cooper transformation

Ahead of Leeds United’s crucial Championship clash against Reading, Marcelo Bielsa has provided an extra dose of motivation for skipper Liam Cooper by praising him heavily in the press conference, and fans are in compete agreement with the Argentine.
Bielsa is very good at the dishing out praise to his players if he thinks they deserve it. Cooper has been one of the key players for Leeds this season, forging a rock solid partnership with Pontus Jansson at the back.
Leeds have kept back to back clean sheets and have conceded only four goals in their last six games. The Whites are second in the Championship table and a victory against Reading would see them take a massive step towards achieving automatic promotion to the Premier League.
The Yorkshire club will face Sheffield United on Saturday after today’s game, and ahead of the match, the Argentine has praised Cooper’s qualities.
Some Leeds fans believe that Cooper has undergone a massive transformation under Bielsa this season. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Got to be close for player of the year.
— phil wadsworth (@PhilPhilwads47) March 11, 2019
Top class captain. He has improved beyond belief!!
— Bob Price (King Kite) (@Roicrabier2017) March 11, 2019
That is such eloquent praise, and totally justified. For me, Coops has grown to be a great player, and captain… reborn under Marcelo.
— Mike Johnson (@MoojooMike) March 11, 2019
He’s a different player this year and good luck to him he’s defo won me over , I was slagging him off abit at one stage but I can say I was wrong 👍🏻🙌🏻
— Dean LUFC Croxall (@Deanoc72) March 11, 2019
Agree. Coops has copped a ton of stick in the past off the usual buffoonish suspects. Yet here he is. Bielsa’s own CB and captain.
— EdmondDantes (@LeComtedeMonteC) March 11, 2019