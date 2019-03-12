Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans gush over Liam Cooper transformation

12 March, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United


Ahead of Leeds United’s crucial Championship clash against Reading, Marcelo Bielsa has provided an extra dose of motivation for skipper Liam Cooper by praising him heavily in the press conference, and fans are in compete agreement with the Argentine.

Bielsa is very good at the dishing out praise to his players if he thinks they deserve it. Cooper has been one of the key players for Leeds this season, forging a rock solid partnership with Pontus Jansson at the back.

Leeds have kept back to back clean sheets and have conceded only four goals in their last six games. The Whites are second in the Championship table and a victory against Reading would see them take a massive step towards achieving automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Yorkshire club will face Sheffield United on Saturday after today’s game, and ahead of the match, the Argentine has praised Cooper’s qualities.

Some Leeds fans believe that Cooper has undergone a massive transformation under Bielsa this season. Here are some of the selected tweets:

