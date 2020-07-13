Leeds United fans do not want Kiko Casilla back in the starting line-up

Leeds United are just within touching distance of securing promotion to the Premier League following their 1-0 win against Swansea City on Sunday.

The Whites need just four points from their three remaining fixtures to clinch automatic promotion. They are up against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in their next game.





The confidence is sky-high in the team having picked up three wins in a row. However, Leeds must not get carried away, and focus on finishing the job instead.

Ahead of the next game, a section of Leeds fans are concerned about whether Marcelo Bielsa would bring Kiko Casilla back into the side in place of Illan Meslier.

The Leeds United goalkeeper faced a six-game ban over an alleged racist comment directed at Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko. He has served his ban, and now he is free to play again.

The Yorkshire Evening Post journalist, Graham Smyth, has said on Twitter that it ‘would be very weird to see’ Bielsa dropping Meslier who has done a fantastic job in place of Casilla.

In fact, he has done well to become the first-choice goalkeeper at the club, and Leeds are planning to sign him on a permanent deal.

It seems highly unlikely that Bielsa will drop Meslier. Also, there is a feeling that Casilla may have played his last game for the club as well.