Leeds United fans comment on Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah’s Twitter post

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is currently on holiday after helping the Anfield giants to the English Premier League title last term.

The Egyptian international latest post on Twitter has got Leeds United talking, with some joking that he is a fan and could be about to join the Elland Road outfit.





Salah shared a picture of an Egyptian Pharaoh painted in Leeds colours:

We really are everywhere😃 pic.twitter.com/0xGQFoo83t — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 1, 2020

It definitely caught the attention of the Whites faithful, and here is how some of them reacted to it on Twitter:

Leeds colours? — Adam Clarke (@AdamClarke19) August 2, 2020

Pharaohs are all Leeds fans na na na — TommoSE2 💙💛 🧀🏆🥇 (@74tommo) August 2, 2020

Why is the pharaoh dressed in the new @LUFC kit @TheSquareBall. Transfer rumour anyone? — Rob Hensby on NB “Florence” (@rob_hensby1982) August 2, 2020

Mo Salah has signed for Leeds United for a record £150 million Source: Trust me bro.#MOT #LUFC #ALAW pic.twitter.com/3d4cXn4k37 — The Nonce Hunter (@LeedsCam) August 2, 2020

Leeds reportedly have a £45 million transfer budget for this summer and even that isn’t enough to buy Salah’s left leg.

The Egyptian is worth at least £120 million in the current post-coronavirus market given how important he is to Liverpool, and the Elland Road side won’t be making such signings and breaking the bank anytime soon.

Leeds owner and chairman Andrea Radrizzani has revealed that the club aren’t looking to splash the cash this summer as it is important that the structure and the foundation built over the last two years are kept, admitting it is quality over quantity as far as the squad goes.

They are looking to emulate Sheffield United rather than Aston Villa in their approach to squad-building, and while they won’t be signing a Mo’ Salah in the coming weeks, director of football Victor Orta will hope to work his magic and land a player that can be as influential to Leeds as the Egyptian has been to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.