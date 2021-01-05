Leeds United Eyeing Up Jean-Philippe Mateta

Leeds United are considering a move for French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to a report by Football Insider.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have made a reasonably strong start to the 2020/21 season, currently sitting 12 points clear of the relegation zone. The Yorkshire side have found the net on 30 occasions – only Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Leicester City have scored more so far this season.





English forward Patrick Bamford has been particularly impressive. The former Derby County loanee has scored ten goals in 17 outings, despite previously netting just one in 27 Premier League appearances.

However, the back up options for Bamford are sparse. Summer signing Rodrigo can play up front, but has mainly been utilised on the wing this season, while youngster Tyler Roberts also prefers to play in a deeper role.

As a result, Leeds may look to bring in a new striker in the January transfer window, with Mainz’s Jean-Philippe Mateta being named by Football Insider as a target.

The Frenchman has scored ten goals in 16 appearances for Mainz in all competitions this season, including hat-tricks against Freiburg back in November, and TSV Havelse in the DFB Pokal. However, he is yet to bag a goal since that hat-trick against Freiburg, going goalless in seven appearances.

Mateta is described by Football Insider as a dominant player in the air, as well as technically capable. This would suit Leeds’ style, given that a number of their goals this season have come from crosses.

The 23-year-old has scored 63 goals in 138 career appearances, ranging from the Bundesliga to the French third division.