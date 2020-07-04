Leeds United eyeing up a move for Racing midfielder Matías Zaracho

Leeds United are interested in signing the Racing midfielder Matías Zaracho this summer.

As per El Intransigente, (via Sportwitness) Marcelo Bielsa wants to bring the 22-year-old to England and the Leeds manager has been following the player closely.





The report adds that no contact has been made regarding a transfer but Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League could help them seal the signing.

Zaracho will be tempted to play in the Premier League next year and if Leeds come calling with a concrete offer, he will find it hard to resist the transfer.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has four goals to his name in the Superliga and he could be a useful addition to Leeds’ attack next season.

Bielsa will need a long term replacement for Pablo Hernandez. The Spaniard is 35 and he won’t be able to play every week. Zaracho could step up and fill that void.

He will add creativity and goals to the side. Apart from being a very good passer, Zaracho is an excellent tackler as well.

The Argentine will fit into Bielsa’s style of play and contribute to the pressing side of the game as well.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee now.