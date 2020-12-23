Leeds United eyeing up a move for Adama Traore

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore has been linked with a move away from the club and it appears that Leeds United are keen on the Spanish international.

According to 90min, the Spaniard was close to signing a new deal with Wolves at one stage but those talks have stalled and he is yet to commit his long term future to the club.





Adama Traore was one of the best attackers in the Premier League last season but his form has dipped considerably this year. The 24-year-old winger is yet to pick up a goal or an assist in all competitions this season and it will be interesting to see if Wolverhampton Wanderers decide to cash in on him.

Apparently, the Premier League club are annoyed with the fact that the player has not signed an extension.

The report further claims that Adama Traore is considering leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds United come forward with a concrete offer for the winger.

NFL’s San Francisco 49ers are prepared to increase their 10% stake in Leeds United to 25% and the Premier League club could be set for a £50 million windfall.

It seems that Leeds United could use that money to bring Adama Traore to the club.

Apparently, Marcelo Bielsa is an admirer of the 24-year-old and the director of football at Leeds, Victor Orta, rates the Spaniard as well.

Adama Traore is likely to be valued at more than £40 million if Wolverhampton Wanderers decide to sell him in January and it remains to be seen whether Leeds United are willing to break the club transfer record to land him.