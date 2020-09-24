Leeds United eyeing surprise move for Ross Barkley

Leeds United are interested in signing the Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley this summer.

According to Football Insider, the former Everton player could be an alternative to Rodrigo De Paul this summer.





The Premier League side have tried to sign the Argentine midfielder from Udinese but they have been unable to agree on a fee with the Italian club.

It will be interesting to see if they can convince the Blues to part with Barkley in the coming weeks.

The 26-year-old midfielder has played for Leeds previously on a loan spell and a return to Elland Road could be beneficial for his career right now.

He is not a key starter for Frank Lampard’s side and Leeds could give him the platform to showcase his talent regularly. Marcelo Bielsa could help get the best out of the midfielder.

According to reports, Ross Barkley is valued at £30 million and Chelsea are willing to cash in on him this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds United are successful with their late move for the 26-year-old Chelsea midfielder.

If Barkley can regain his form and confidence at Leeds, he could be a quality player for them. The Chelsea midfielder can play in a number of attacking roles and he would add creativity and flair to the side.