Leeds United expected to sign Juan Foyth

Leeds United are keen on signing the Tottenham defender Juan Foyth this summer.

As per TuttoMercatoWeb, Leeds United are now optimistic about signing the 22-year-old.





The Argentine has not managed to establish himself as a starter under Jose Mourinho and he has been linked with a move away from Spurs.

A move to Elland Road would allow him to play regular first-team football and Bielsa could help him achieve his potential as well. The Argentine manager is very good at developing and improving players and Foyth would be in great hands if he joined Leeds.

It will be interesting to see if the Whites can agree on a fee with Spurs now. The Londoners are prepared to sell the player for a fee of around £15m and Leeds are thought to be willing to pay that amount.

Leeds have lost Ben White this summer and they will need to replace him. Foyth could be a decent alternative.

If the Whites can agree on a fee with Spurs, convincing the Argentine player shouldn’t be too difficult for them. They have a great project and Foyth will struggle to say no if Bielsa comes calling. The Leeds manager is highly regarded in Argentina and most Argentine players would be keen to work with him.