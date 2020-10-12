Leeds United director of football Victor Orta confirms club’s interest in Todd Cantwell

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has confirmed his club’s interest in Norwich City winger Todd Cantwell ahead of Friday’s EFL summer transfer deadline.

The Elland Road outfit added four players to the first-team during the international transfer window, but one more attacker is still on their radar, and it appears that a move for the 22-year-old remains on the cards.





Orta has told the Yorkshire Evening Post that Leeds ran the rule over Cantwell last term while Norwich were still in the top-flight, and that they now need to think about the possibility of making a move after acquiring all the needed information.

“We analyse all the players,” the Leeds chief to YEP.

“We know them really well, their clubs were our rivals, we analysed [Cantwell] in the Premier League. But it’s like a lot of players we’ve analysed

“It’s difficult. They are players we analysed, we have information and then we need to think about the possibility.”

Cantwell featured in 40 games across all competitions for the Canaries last term, scoring seven goals and providing two assists, and the chance to return to the Premier League will definitely appeal to him.

Leeds’ attack will be further strengthened should such a talented youngster be added to their squad, and it will be fascinating to see what happens between now and 5pm on Friday.