Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United defender Barry Douglas posts message on Twitter

Leeds United defender Barry Douglas posts message on Twitter

2 April, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United have suffered a blow today after the club confirmed that defender Barry Douglas will be out for the rest of the season after rupturing knee ligaments.

The 29-year-old left-back was injured during Saturday’s 3-2 Championship win over Millwall. It was expected that he would be out a while, but now the club has confirmed that he could be out up to three months, which means he won’t play any further part in this season for the Yorkshire club.

Douglas has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his disappointment. He has thanked the fans for supporting him thick and thin.

Many Leeds fans were quick to respond to his tweet. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Douglas, who has played 27 times this season, joined the Elland Road club during the last summer transfer window from Wolves.

While he has often failed to recapture the form he showed last season for Wolves, still he made important contributions for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. He has provided five assists to help Leeds to the automatic promotion places.

Leeds find themselves second in the table, five points behind leaders Norwich.

Guillem Balague delivers major update on Manchester United's director of football search

About The Author

johnblake