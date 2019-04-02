Leeds United defender Barry Douglas posts message on Twitter

Leeds United have suffered a blow today after the club confirmed that defender Barry Douglas will be out for the rest of the season after rupturing knee ligaments.
The 29-year-old left-back was injured during Saturday’s 3-2 Championship win over Millwall. It was expected that he would be out a while, but now the club has confirmed that he could be out up to three months, which means he won’t play any further part in this season for the Yorkshire club.
Douglas has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his disappointment. He has thanked the fans for supporting him thick and thin.
Not how I wanted my season to end but unfortunately for me that’s sometimes football, thanks for all the messages of support I really appreciate them and will use them to help me come back stronger 🙏🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/uqxMGb7hO9
Many Leeds fans were quick to respond to his tweet. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Just because you’re not on the pitch Barry doesn’t mean you aren’t involved! Your experience from last season will be huge to help some of the younger lads get it over the line come May! 👍🏼 #lufc #mot
— Lloyd Sutcliffe (@sutty_room333) April 2, 2019
Hope it all goes well for you and us, hopefully see you playing in the prem next season mot
— patrick casey mot (@patcorraine) April 2, 2019
You’ve played your part in a fantastic season. Thank you. Let’s hope it gets even better #mot
— MagicHat💙💛 (@bro4dylufc) April 2, 2019
Keep going lad. Back in the PL next season
— Dom 💙💛 (@Dom_Leeds) April 2, 2019
playing through the injury so we didn’t go down to ten men and getting an assist is boss though. rest up, and enjoy your hand in what is gonna be an historic season for our club.
— North East Lower (@mattysmith94) April 2, 2019
Fantastic effort from you Baz in you’re debut season for the White’s.
Nearly double figure’s in assists 3rd in the group from a left back aswell can’t be sniffed at!
Recover well and we’ll see you in prem in August 💪 💙💛 #BD3 #MOT
— Benjamin Thornton (@BenjaminTlufc) April 2, 2019
Keep going Barry. Feel for you mate as you had a great impact on the game on Saturday. Stay strong and come back stronger and better! MOT
— Mitchell Emmerson (@MitchellEmmers2) April 2, 2019
Keep positive Barry come back stronger, fitter, & a premiership player 👊👍MOT
— Gel Hanley (@Gel4th) April 2, 2019
Douglas, who has played 27 times this season, joined the Elland Road club during the last summer transfer window from Wolves.
While he has often failed to recapture the form he showed last season for Wolves, still he made important contributions for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. He has provided five assists to help Leeds to the automatic promotion places.
Leeds find themselves second in the table, five points behind leaders Norwich.