Leeds United credited with an interest in Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic

According to FC Inter News, Leeds United have been credited with a surprise interest in signing Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan this summer.

The Croatia international is currently approaching the conclusion of his loan contract at Bayern Munich, but he is eager to re-join them on a permanent basis.





The Nerazzurri want around £13.5m (€15m) to part ways with his services, but Bayern are reluctant to pay anything more than £9m (€10m) for the winger.

While Perisic remains determined to sign for Bayern, it is reported that both Leeds and Tottenham Hotspur have knocked on the door over a possible move.

The interest from Spurs does not come as a surprise, considering manager Jose Mourinho was keen on recruiting the Croatian when he was the head coach at Manchester United.

However, the link with Leeds appears quite strange, given they have just returned to the Premier League and have yet to establish themselves as a top-flight club.

Despite turning 31, Perisic would prove a statement signing for Leeds and would provide an upgrade on the options at hand for the left wing position.

Still, we don’t see a deal happening, considering Spurs would surely have the advantage in the player’s pursuit, suppose Bayern opt against re-signing him.

Elsewhere, the Croatian may have reservations over joining a newly-promoted outfit.

Perisic has bagged eight goals and 10 assists from just 33 outings for Bayern this term.

He recently scored the second goal in Bayern’s 8-2 humbling of Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final.

