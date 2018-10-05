Pundit tips Leeds United to march on against Brentford

Leeds United host Brentford on Saturday aiming to maintain their place at the top of the Championship.
Marcelo Bielsa’s have bounced back from their first defeat of the season against Birmingham City to pick up four points in their last two games.
Brentford head into the fixture sixth in the table, five points behind the Yorkshire club.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has tipped Leeds to keep rolling this weekend with a 2-1 victory (17/2 with Sky Bet).
“Leeds are back on top of the table thanks to their win at Hull on Tuesday night,” he said.
“They only edged it thanks to Tyler Roberts’ excellent strike, but they could easily have had a few more and still look good value for promotion.
“Brentford are not quite flying as they were a few weeks ago and they are still yet to win on the road all season.
“That record needs to improve, but I cannot see that happening at Elland Road.”
Leeds split their two games with Brentford last season, losing 3-1 at Griffin Park in November before gaining their revenge with a 1-0 home win later in the season.
The home side are priced at 13/10 to win the game, with Brentford on offer at 19/10 and the draw available at 13/5.