Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa praises Pablo Hernandez

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has raved about Pablo Hernandez to Leeds Live.

Bielsa was pleased with the impact that Hernandez – who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger – made after coming on as a substitute against Stoke City at the start of the second half of their Championship game at Elland Road on Thursday evening.





The Argentine has explained why he brought on the Spaniard after the half-time interval and has hailed his attributes.

Bielsa told Leeds Live about Hernandez when asked why he brought him on: “It was not because Stoke changed. Pablo has different characteristics to Tyler. He can adapt to any kind of match.

If the opponent defends far from their own goal, Pablo knows how to take advantage of this circumstance. If the opponent played close to their own box Pablo knows how to assist.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Stoke on Thursday evening, Hernandez took one shot which ended in goal, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 75.6%, took 51 touches, and made three tackles.

So far this season, the 35-year-old Spaniard has made 25 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the former Valencia and Swansea City star made 39 starts and two substitute appearances in the Championship for the Whites, scoring 12 goals and providing 12 assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The win against Stoke means that Leeds are now at the top of the Championship table with 81 points from 42 matches.