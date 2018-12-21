Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa delivers update on Luke Ayling and Izzy Brown

Ahead of Leeds United’s Championship clash against Aston Villa, Marcelo Bielsa has delivered injury updates on two players.
The Argentine has confirmed that key Leeds defender Luke Ayling has returned to full fitness, and could start the match against Villa.
However, summer signing Izzy Brown will have to wait for a while to make his Leeds debut. Bielsa has confirmed that the Chelsea loanee is out for three to four weeks with his hamstring problem.
Izzy Brown is looking at three or four weeks out with his hamstring problem, Bielsa confirms. Says it’s not unusual for players who’ve been out for so long to suffer from problems like that. #lufc
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) December 21, 2018
MB says Luke Ayling will be in the squad and is likely to start at Villa. #lufc
— Adam Pope (@apopey) December 21, 2018
Leeds fans will be very excited with the return of Ayling. The 27-year-old versatile defender is a key player for the club, and his return to the side couldn’t have come at a better time.
Another important defender Liam Cooper, has recently returned to full fitness, and Bielsa now probably won’t feel the need to sign a defender in the January transfer window.
On the other hand, the situation of Brown should be a matter of concern. Bielsa himself has said that it is “unusual” for players to pick up another serious injury having been out for so long.
Many Leeds fans were hoping that Brown will fill the void left by Samu Saiz, but it seems that he will be out for a while.