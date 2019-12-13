Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa comments on Liverpool

Leeds United will face Cardiff City in their next Championship game at Elland Road on Saturday.
The Whites are top of the Championship table at the moment, level on points with second-placed West Brom. However, they are 11 points ahead of the third-placed side Fulham, and that puts them in a commanding position to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.
Leeds United were also in a good position last season at this stage of the season. However, they failed to cross the final hurdle and lost in the play-offs.
When Marcelo Bielsa was asked if the current season is going better than the previous one, the Argentine gave the example of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side who are unbeaten in the Premier League this season, winning 15 of their last 16 games.
Bielsa said to Leeds Live: “There is one very definition that is very interesting. The best team is always the best team because always they understand they can improve. When one team stops developing, the consequence is they get worse. If you watch Liverpool last time over a long period, they’re not better or worse, they always play well.
That happens to the great teams, but in our level we didn’t get this stability playing similar in every match. Building in every match, the desire is there for us or what we’re able to do. This is part of our development, according to what you’re able to do with regularity we haven’t shown so far.”
Bielsa is absolutely spot on with his assessment. Liverpool finished second behind Manchester City last season by just one point. And this season, they have just maintained the consistency.
Leeds have done extremely well this season, and picked up their seventh consecutive win in the midweek when they won 2-0 against Hull City.
Bielsa is one of the most respected managers in world football and football fans will love his comments on Liverpool.