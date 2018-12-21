Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa comments on January transfer plans

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has dropped his biggest hint that he will be delving into the January transfer window to bolster the squad.
The Argentine said earlier this month that the Whites won’t be signing any players in January. But it seems that he has made a clear U-turn in his recent press conference, as reported by Yorkshire Evening Post correspondent Phil Hay.
With saying explicitly, he has admitted that he needs “new recruits” as he has “less players than at the beginning of the season”. He also added that any any new signing will have to be at “a better level than the players we already have”.
Bielsa: “If we found players better than the ones who left, they would be good additions. But for now it’s only a possibility.” On replacing Saiz: “The answer I just gave answers that question. If a player arrives, he has to have a better level than the players we already have.”
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) December 21, 2018
Bielsa said earlier that the type of players he wants to bring at Elland Road would be too expensive, but the message is very clear now.
Leeds are top of the Championship table at the moment, and the club hierarchy should back the Argentine with new signings needed for promotion challenge.
It seems that he is open to new signings as long as they can add quality to the side. Leeds lost Samuel Saiz – who joined Getafe – and Jamal Blackman – who has returned to parent club Chelsea after suffering a season-ending broken leg.
Clearly, Leeds should be looking to sign a proven keeper who can compete with Bailey Peacock-Farrell for the number one spot, while another creative attacking midfield is needed.
It seems that big signings could be on the way at Leeds after Bielsa’s latest comments.