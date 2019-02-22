Leeds United fancied to outclass struggling Bolton Wanderers

Leeds United host Bolton Wanderers on Saturday aiming to keep up the pressure at the top of the Championship table.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side head into the weekend third in the standings, two points behind leaders Norwich City with a game in hand.
They beat Swansea City in their last home match and Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has tipped them to follow up with a 3-0 victory against Bolton.
“Leeds will be well rested after ten days off, which is an awful lot in this league believe me,” he said.
“In that time, though, they have seen Norwich and Sheffield United climb above them, and they will be desperate to force their way back into the top two.
“Bolton present them with a great opportunity to do just that.
“They were completely outclassed by Norwich last weekend and you would fancy Leeds to do a similar job on them.”
Leeds are unbeaten in their last nine meetings with Bolton in all competitions and it’s difficult to imagine that run ending at Elland Road.
With the two sides directly above them in the table facing tricky looking games, Leeds are fancied to move back into the top two this weekend.