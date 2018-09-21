Pundit backs Leeds United to keep rolling against Birmingham City

Leeds United host Birmingham City on Saturday aiming to retain their place at the top of the Championship.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side beat Preston North End on Tuesday to maintain their unbeaten record this season, while Birmingham battled to a 0-0 draw at Sheffield United.
Leeds were missing Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford against Preston, but former midfielder David Prutton believes their squad is strong enough to cope with injuries and has tipped them to win 2-0 this weekend (7/1 with Sky Bet).
“Tyler Roberts was given his chance by Marcelo Bielsa up front and he well and truly took it with two goals against Preston on Tuesday night,” he told Sky Sports.
“Birmingham are still without a win in the Championship this season, but they’ve now drawn their last four in a row and six in total to keep themselves out of the relegation zone.
“This ought to be a home banker.”
Leeds won 2-0 in the corresponding fixture last season, but Birmingham gained their revenge with a 1-0 success back on home soil.
The home side are priced at 3/4 to win the game, with Birmingham on offer at 18/5 and the draw available at 13/5.