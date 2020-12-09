Leeds United 2020/21 Home, Away and Third Kits

Leeds United had their first-ever kit manufactured by Adidas for this season.

The Whites are back in the Premier League after sixteen years and the Adidas kits for the 2020-21 season will give them a fresh look ahead of a fresh start.





Leeds United 2020/21 Home Kit

The home shirt for this season has a clean look in white and has blue accents and trim.

The Adidas three stripes are placed on the shoulders of the shirt and it matches the blue colour of the logos on the front.

A Yorkshire Rose has been added to the upper back of the home shirt in silver on white. The home shirt for the 2021 season is complete with white shorts and socks.

Leeds United 2020/21 Away Kit

Leeds United away shirt for this season features the colours legend ink and mystery green.

It also features stripes in two shades of blue combined with yellow for the Adidas stripes and a tape on the inner neck.

The shirt has been inspired by the 1994-96 away kit worn by Leeds United.

The away kit is complete with navy shorts and dark green socks.

Leeds United 2020/21 Third Kit

Leeds United third kit for the season introduces a unique design in maroon and gold.

The kit is predominantly dark red in colour with maroon sleeves. The logos are golden and there is a pattern on the front of the shirt.

How do you feel about this season’s Leeds United kits? Let us know on Twitter.

And remember to check out the rest of our 2020 Premier League kits.